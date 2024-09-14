Duchess Sophie surprises in gorgeous fitted leather trousers

Duchess Sophie absolutely nailed autumn chic on Friday as she stepped out for the Cornbury House Horse Trials as a guest of David and Fiona Howden.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, looked splendid in a pair of leather trousers which featured a fitted waistline and wide legs.
The unexpected bottoms were paired with a pale pink cardigan which was styled buttoned up with her go-to form-flattering blazer in a taupe hue with a navy check pattern.
Rounding off her look was a pair of light brown heeled ankle boots. Her hair was worn down and blowdried with a pair of stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses holding her locks off her face.
The royal enjoyed watching the eventing and dressage before meeting some of the riders throughout the day.
You may also like
The royal was last seen wearing leather in May when she attended day two of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park in a fitted midi skirt from Vince styled with a structured khaki blazer from Me + Em.
Duchess Sophie's transitional wardrobe
The Duchess loves to wear a fitted blazer in the cooler months to nip in her silhouette.
Looking back to last September, we remember the mother of two's most accomplished transitional outfit - a snakeskin skirt and blouse from Emilia Wickstead worn to visit the Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop and the Gul Outdoor Therapy and Activity Centre in Salisbury.
For warmth, Prince Edward's wife opted for a white single-breasted blazer but made the most of the last of the sun in a pair of heeled wedges.
Meanwhile, last February the Duchess rocked a blazer and boots combo to the British Cycling National Track Championships in Manchester courtesy of Alexander McQueen and Prada respectively.
Looking ahead to winter
As the weather cools down, royal fans can look forward to the highlights of Duchess Sophie's impeccable winter style.
The King's sister-in-law looked particularly put together in 2022 when she stepped out for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in two winter wardrobe must-haves - a longline wool coat and knee-high boots.
DISCOVER: Call the Midwife star Laura Main makes waves in Duchess Sophie's favourite dress
The royal is also not afraid of using colour in her winter wardrobe. Last December, Sophie attended the Princess of Wales' 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey where she rocked a stunning vivid blue coat by Suzannah London with warm brown Gianvito Rossi suede boots.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!