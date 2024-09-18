Duchess Sophie glows in flowing statement dress - and the nude heels of actual dreams

The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently on an official visit to Tanzania and has had a busy few days meeting with important people associated with the country.

On Wednesday, the stunning blonde royal wowed onlookers as she met with the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan. Sophie, 59, met and spoke with the politician at a joint meeting held at the White House in Dar es Salaam.

Looking as beautiful as ever, the mother-of-two decided to go for her trademark look - an eye-catching green floral dress that was adorned with coral and yellow flowers.

It boasted a subtle V neckline and featured a button-through front. We loved the formality of the structured collar and gathered cuffs too, and the standout frock was cut in a respectable, midi style. Sophie carried a cute raffia bag and sported a gorgeous pair of nude high heels that came complete with a small pearl buckle. Divine!

The wife of Prince Edward has had a royal flush when it comes to her outfits this week. On Tuesday, the working royal met British High Commission staff to hear about their work deepening the UK-Tanzania partnership, and turned heads once again in a beautiful cotton printed midi dress from high-end, luxury label Giambattista Valli.

Making over the dress, Sophie swapped its Mandarin collar for an open straight one. She teamed it with her sturdy footwear staple from Penelope Chilvers, too.

Sophie the royal fashionista

Sophie always looks stylish and back in 2021, made some rare comments about fashion and the way her fellow royals dress.

During a special engagement with the British Fashion Council that year, the blonde royal said: "Britain is an island – albeit a big island – and if you look at what royal women have worn over generations they have made huge fashion statements reflected from foreign shores, and that's what helps make our style."

When asked whose style she most admires, she said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning." We have to agree!