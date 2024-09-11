Duchess Sophie is a ray of sunshine in cinched dress and £25k diamonds

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so swish on Tuesday as she headed out for a garden party at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland alongside her husband Prince Edward.
Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted re-wearing her beautiful yellow Beulah London dress in the 'Yahvi' style which featured a crew neckline, cinched waistline, and romantic bell sleeves.
The mid-length number has a special meaning. It was the lovely sunny number she wore in June at the King's birthday parade, otherwise known as Trooping the Colour - the Princess of Wales' first public engagement since she announced she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer in March.
Earlier this week, Prince William's wife announced that her chemotherapy treatment has come to an end.
The Duchess styled her bright dress with a series of equally bright accessories. The mother of two wore a cornflower blue coat from Suzannah London to offset her navy netted hat from Jane Taylor millinery which perched atop her understated updo.
To round off her look, Prince Edward's wife wore her 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' from Jimmy Choo and a pair of extravagant earrings - the '5.20cts Platinum Three Row Diamond Hoop Earrings' from G. Collins & Sons which retail for a staggering £24,500.
The Duke and Duchess were the guests of honour at the Secretary of State’s Garden Party at the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
Their Royal Highnesses met with people from across Northern Ireland who have made a positive impact in the wider community.
Sophie's stylish outings
The royal was last spotted on an outing with her husband last week when the pair headed to the Paralympic Games in Paris.
She opted for the 'Aria Pearl Dots Tea Dress' from Suzannah London for a put-together daytime look which was accessorised with the 'C Décor' sunglasses from Cartier.
Meanwhile, an August evening at the theatre called for a more elevated look. Sophie and Edward attended a special performance of Starlight Express in support of The Orpheus Centre at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre where the Duchess was ravishing in billowing satin in the form of the 'Gelato' dress by Matelier.
DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is a siren in red gravity-defying wedding guest dress and Hollywood hair
The floaty printed number was teamed with the 'Vintage Indigo' bag from Matelier and a pair of statement gold earrings.
