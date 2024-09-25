Duchess Sophie's £900 blazer is a staple style for any woman in her 50s

Last week, the stunning Duchess of Edinburgh looked incredible during her tour of Tanzania. Her working wardrobe was a mixture of comfortable, yet beautifully printed dresses and classic separates.

On day four, the mother-of-two looked fabulous in Arusha, wearing a blue printed dress by Etro, and her favourite platform espadrilles from TOMS. But did you see her blazer?

WATCH: Duchess Sophie wows in coral

The royal's stone-coloured style is from new Italian brand, Eleventy Milano, and at the time of purchase, was priced at around £900. The single-breasted, wool blazer is of the highest quality and is the ideal item to wear over dresses, and layering in general. It has a great, tailored finish and looked lovely as she took on professional tasks during her visit. Sophie also added chunky jewellery into the mix.

The pictures of the Duchess featured on Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT's X page. The accompanying caption said: "HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh joined the Alliance in Arusha, #Tanzania for the inauguration of a new laboratory safeguarding bean varieties for local #foodsecurity and the empowerment of women farmers."

Styling a blazer

Blazers are an ideal item to have in one's wardrobe as they are so versatile.

© Getty Blazers are a big part of Sophie's wardrobe

You can literally wear them with absolutely anything. An obvious choice is wearing them with tailored trousers, which gives you an uber smart look for the office, but they can also modernise a dress, giving an ensemble a polished look.

© Eleventy Milano The brand Sophie wore, Eleventy Milano, has a beautiful selection of blazers

Less structured than a suit jacket, they have more of a relaxed feeling, therefore it is so easy to throw over an existing look when you want to look well-turned out with zero effort.

Sophie often wears blazers in her royal working wardrobe, as does the Princess of Wales, who recently wore a stunning Blaze Milano number to church. Her £1,200 style was designed in burgundy and featured a gorgeous (not to mention seasonal) heritage check.