Princess Anne steps out in classic trench coat and gift from King Charles

The Princess Royal turned to a fashion staple for her latest royal outing – a classic trench coat.

It was an apt choice for the ever impeccably dressed royal, who is renowned for championing the British fashion industry and UK manufacturers.

Princess Anne, 74, was given a behind-the-scenes look at how British-made beds go from farm to factory at family-run business Harrison Spinks in Leeds on Wednesday.

For her first stop at the bedmaker's Yorkshire farm, she wore her coat over a tweed double-breasted jacket and matching skirt with black suede knee-high points and mauve gloves.

Ahead of presenting the King's Award to the family business, Anne also sported a scarf with connections to her brother.

The soft check number comes courtesy of King Charles' home in Gloucestershire, Highgrove House, and it's believed he gifted the item to several of his family members last Christmas, including Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and Lady Louise Windsor.

At the farm, the Princess Royal learnt about Harrison Spinks’ sustainable farming practices, including its award-winning Wensleydale sheep and pioneering use of hemp and flax, which is processed into its own luxury mattress fillings.

Afterwards, Anne was taken on a tour of the bedmaker's Leeds manufacturing site with the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr. Ed Anderson CBE, where they experienced the bespoke craftsmanship behind Harrison Spinks' luxury beds and mattresses, including a live demonstration of the traditional hand side stitching, tape edging and tufting techniques, which the business has been championing for 180 years.

She ditched her trench coat during the factory visit and swapped her wooly scarf for a tapestry-style accessory.

Simon Spinks, Chairman of Harrison Spinks, expressed his pride in the royal visit, saying: "We are deeply honoured and grateful to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to our farm and factory today [Wednesday], and thank her for taking the time to learn about our sustainable practices, meeting with our hard-working team, and presenting us with the King's Award for Sustainable Development, which is an incredible privilege.

"This recognition reflects our team's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation at every stage of production, from our farm to the final product. As a family business, we take so much pride in leading the industry towards a more responsible future, and we remain dedicated to making a positive impact on our local communities and the environment.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, so The Princess Royal presenting us with this incredible award and taking the time to learn how we’re continuing to push the boundaries of what it means to be a sustainable business, has been a really special day for our entire team."

