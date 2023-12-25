Princess Anne twins with husband Sir Timothy Laurence in matching £115 gifts from King Charles

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence proudly displayed their special gifts from her brother King Charles during the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

The Princess Royal, 73, and her husband, 68, wrapped up warm in their matching charcoal and beige merino wool scarves from Highgrove and The Prince's Foundation's recent collaboration. Princess Anne, who was once again crowned the hardest working royal in 2023, loosely draped her new £115 accessory over her white coat.

She accessorised with a gorgeous, pheasant feather embellished hat featuring an asymmetrical brim and intricate plumage detailing.

The Princess Royal added a pair of glittering gold earrings and sported a coordinating gold and diamond brooch pinned to her chest.

Sir Tim, meanwhile, injected a pop of colour into his otherwise sombre suit and winter coat ensemble thanks to his smart new scarf from Charles.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Princess Anne proudly wore her 'Highgrove Heritage Scarf', a Christmas gift from King Charles

The couple weren't the only royals to wear their festive gift, with Lady Louise Windsor also adorning herself with the item, as well as several members of the Chatto family.

The woolly accessory, which you can purchase for £115, goes by the name of 'The Highgrove Heritage Scarf' and was inspired by The Campaign for Wool’s 10th Anniversary Scarf, conceived by His Majesty The King.

© Mark Cuthbert The Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence both sported their new merino wool accessories

It launched in October to coincide with the start of the London Craft Week. Given Charles' eco-friendly credentials, it is of course sustainably sourced with complete wool traceability, and is crafted from 100% ultrafine RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) merino wool from Australia.

The design takes the form of the iconic Prince of Wales check, which has been woven over an enlarged Shepherd check.

The King and Queen Camilla led the way on Christmas Day as over 2,000 well-wishers gathered to watch the traditional procession of royals to church.

© Mark Cuthbert Lady Louise Windsor was also spotted rocking the two-tone scarf

Princess Kate followed suit alongside children Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince George, ten, with little Prince Louis, five, trotting behind them, going hand-in-hand with his nine-year-old cousin Mia Tindall.

Also joining the royal procession were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara and Mike Tindall, joined by daughter Lena, five.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Samuel Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, and the Earl of Snowdon also pictured wearing the scarves

For the second year in a row, Prince Andrew made the walk from Sandringham to church with the other royals after being stripped of his royal titles.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson made royal history by taking part in the short from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church with the royals – normally reserved for close family – with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands close by.

© Stephen Pond King Charles and Queen Camilla led the arrivals at church

HELLO! recently spoke to former royal butler Grant Harrold about the present giving protocol at Sandringham.

During a festive etiquette lesson with Pressbox PR, he told us that royals follow the German tradition of gifting on Christmas Eve, but revealed that the budget isn't typically very high.

"They always have an afternoon tea, which is always really civilized. And then they'll do their presents," he explained.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate and her children opted not to wear the £115 scarf

"One of my favourite stories was about Princess Diana. She gave Princess Anne a pair of Kashmir earrings and then in return, the princess gave her in return a tea towel. It was a joke thing!

"And that's when Princess Diana realised that they weren’t too serious with those presents. I mean, what do you give members of the royal family?"

