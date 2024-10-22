Princess Anne's best twinning moments with rarely-seen husband Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence are a force to be reckoned with.

Between them, the couple, who tied the knot in 1992, boast impressive careers with Princess Anne making waves in the equestrian world while her husband served in the navy for a whopping 37 years, rising to the rank of Vice Admiral.

The couple also frequently step into the spotlight, occasionally representing the monarch during engagements, as well as joining senior royals at key events including Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot.

And Anne, 74, and Timothy, 69, sync up in more ways than one… Aside from their mutual love for the outdoors, the pair also seemingly love to coordinate their outfits.

Keep scrolling to discover their best twinning moments…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Countryside chic In 2010, Anne and Timothy looked almost identical rocking matching wax jackets at the Badminton Horse Trials. The pair nailed the countryside chic aesthetic with Anne also donning a pair of sturdy brown leather boots and a baker boy hat in dove grey. Timothy, meanwhile, teamed his olive-green outwear with a check shirt and khaki trousers.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Hat-tastic The pair had a twinning hat moment at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park last year as they proudly cheered on Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall. Wrapped up warm against the chill, the pair both accessorised with flat caps and khaki green coats. The royal mother-of-two kept things sporty with a navy Musto iteration while her husband spruced up his look with a mustard-hued cap splashed with a red check pattern.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Dreamy in cream Princess Anne and Sir Tim ensured their outfits were on point in May 2023 during a Coronation street party. Stepping out in Swindon, Anne looked so chic wearing a boucle cream blazer which she wore layered over a rainbow top. Echoing his wife's ensemble, Timothy donned a sandy blazer and a crisp white shirt.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Summer twins It turns out Anne and Timothy have been mirroring one another since day dot. A throwback snapshot shows the pair rocking coordinating aviator sunglasses and smart fedora hats in white. Hats and glasses aside, The Princess Royal's technicolour shirt also deserves a special shout-out!



5/ 6 © Getty Images Festive fashion In December last year, the couple turned heads in matching £115 scarves from a collaboration between Highgrove and The Prince's Foundation. Named 'The Highgrove Heritage Scarf' the merino wool accessories added pops of honey yellow and charcoal grey to their festive outfits.

