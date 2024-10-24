Princess Anne's long leather boots and vibrant purple coat straight from late Queen's wardrobe

The late Queen Elizabeth was famed for wearing bold colours for public engagements, claiming the punchy shades she had a penchant for helped her to stand out among crowds of besuited men.

Princess Anne normally beats to her own drum when it comes to fashion, wearing check trousers and dad trainers as she sees fit, but for her latest public engagement, the royal followed her late mother's lead.

During a visit to Edinburgh to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Princess Royal ignored the autumnal colour palette many fashionistas are favouring at present, opting instead to wear a regal-looking purple coat.

Never one to skimp on the accessories, Princess Anne added knee-high boots and cosy gloves. Given that the royal wore two scarves during her August visit to the Scottish capital, it's no surprise she decided to wrap up for an autumnal trip to the notoriously chilly city.

Princess Anne's colour palette

The 74-year-old is most often seen in more subtle shades; think khaki green and chic chocolate browns, so it's a rare novelty to see her reach for the purple items in her wardrobe.

This particular coat features two shades of purple, with a deep purple velvet colour contrasting the lavender of the main garment. Princess Anne previously wore the outfit three years ago in October 2021, to attend the Service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Anne's mother wore a strikingly similar two-tone purple coat in both 2012 and 2017, proving it's a style incredibly popular with the royal ladies.

Read on to see Princess Anne's best purple outfits of all time…

1/ 4 © Getty Lovely in lilac Christmas Day 2001 saw Princess Anne embrace a spring colour palette despite the December chill.

2/ 4 © Getty Caped crusader Princess Anne was a caped crusader in March 2016 in this velvet-trim number.

3/ 4 Ladies Day Ascot Ladies Day in 2001 called for this pretty pale purple ensemble.

4/ 4 © Getty 80s perfection This photo from 1982 proves purple is a longtime favourite of the Princess'.

