Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's long leather boots and vibrant purple coat straight from late Queen's wardrobe
Subscribe
Princess Anne's long leather boots and vibrant purple coat straight from late Queen's wardrobe
Digital Cover fashion© Getty

Princess Anne's long leather boots and vibrant purple coat straight from late Queen's wardrobe

The Princess royal looked more regal than ever

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The late Queen Elizabeth was famed for wearing bold colours for public engagements, claiming the punchy shades she had a penchant for helped her to stand out among crowds of besuited men.

Princess Anne normally beats to her own drum when it comes to fashion, wearing check trousers and dad trainers as she sees fit, but for her latest public engagement, the royal followed her late mother's lead.

During a visit to Edinburgh to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Princess Royal ignored the autumnal colour palette many fashionistas are favouring at present, opting instead to wear a regal-looking purple coat.

View post on X

Never one to skimp on the accessories, Princess Anne added knee-high boots and cosy gloves. Given that the royal wore two scarves during her August visit to the Scottish capital, it's no surprise she decided to wrap up for an autumnal trip to the notoriously chilly city.

Princess Anne's colour palette

The 74-year-old is most often seen in more subtle shades; think khaki green and chic chocolate browns, so it's a rare novelty to see her reach for the purple items in her wardrobe.

This particular coat features two shades of purple, with a deep purple velvet colour contrasting the lavender of the main garment. Princess Anne previously wore the outfit three years ago in October 2021, to attend the Service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey.

© Getty

Princess Anne's mother wore a strikingly similar two-tone purple coat in both 2012 and 2017, proving it's a style incredibly popular with the royal ladies.

Queen Elizabeth in a purple coat with dark collar© Getty

Read on to see Princess Anne's best purple outfits of all time…

1/4

Princess Anne leaving church on Christmas Day in a purple coat© Getty

Lovely in lilac

Christmas Day 2001 saw Princess Anne embrace a spring colour palette despite the December chill.

2/4

Princess Anne in a purple cape© Getty

Caped crusader

Princess Anne was a caped crusader in March 2016 in this velvet-trim number.

3/4

Princess Anne At Ascot Races in lilac

Ladies Day

Ascot Ladies Day in 2001 called for this pretty pale purple ensemble.

4/4

Princess Anne in lilac in 1982© Getty

80s perfection

This photo from 1982 proves purple is a longtime favourite of the Princess'.

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

Kate Middleton smiling wearing blue hat and coat© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More