Princess Anne is fashion forward in sheer black tights

Tights are a staple in the wardrobes of royal ladies.

While not an official royal fashion rule, the late Queen Elizabeth II was believed to prefer the women of the family to wear tights for formal events.

The Princess of Wales regularly wears nude stockings, while the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing hosiery for the first time as a member of the royal family during a garden party to celebrate King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Princess Anne is a frequent wearer of tights, normally opting for nude hosiery, however, on Tuesday she made a departure from her usual style, opting to wear fashion-forward sheer tights during an investiture which saw her award honours to sportsmen and writers.

The Princess Royal wore her sheer tights beneath her military uniform, comprising of a gold and navy skirt suit, paired with round-toe court shoes.

The royal's sheer tights are favoured by the fashion set this season, with our stylish sisters at HELLO! Fashion telling us of the trend: "Sexy sheer tights with delicate dernier are back."

Of the celebs rocking the trend, they add: "Dakota Johnson proved exactly how to elevate an all-black outfit with sheer tights, wearing a fitted strapless mini dress with black stilettos from Christian Louboutin. Nicola Peltz also styled up sheer tights this season with a white ruched mini dress designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham."

While it's unlikely Princess Anne looked to the It girls for her style inspiration, her sheer black tights certainly add an elegant touch to her formal military attire.

Princess Anne normally opts for trousers when she wears her Royal Navy uniform, so it was a pleasant change to see her in a smart skirt and sheer tight combination.

Princess Anne's change in style

Royal watchers will likely have noticed that Princess Anne almost always wears gloves during public engagements. Not just to keep the chill at bay, her gloves are believed to be a hygiene measure to protect the princess from germs.

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed, however, that Princess Anne doesn't wear gloves during investitures, despite the fact she greets many people during the engagement.

This is likely due to etiquette rules. Those being awarded at the ceremony are requested to dress in formal attire, meaning gloves might look a little out of place!

