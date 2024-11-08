Meghan Markle just re-wore her pregnancy blazer - five years later

On Thursday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans as they featured in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.

Harry and Meghan looked perfectly in sync in the feature; both twinning in matching tailored blazers, and they both had a poppy positioned on their lapel for Remembrance Day. What a stylish couple!

The Duke and Duchess shared powerful statements in the video

Meghan's blazer was a past season buy from one of her favourite US heritage labels, Ralph Lauren. Known as the 'Parker Cashmere Jacket' it had visible pockets and naval-inspired signature metal buttons. The traditional tailored fit looked super sharp and classic.

© Getty Meghan first wore the blazer in 2019, when she was pregnant with Prince Archie

We knew we had seen this blazer before - the former Suits star actually wore it back in 2019 when she was pregnant with her son, Prince Archie.

At the time, Harry and Meghan were seen on stage at We Day UK at SSE Arena, and the former actress teamed her blazer in a very similar way; she wore it with a black top, which showcased her baby bump. Stunning!

It shows that a great fitting blazer will also carry you throughout seasons and body shapes, too. Meghan could have had the blazer fitted, but she decided to keep it oversized - which is a big trend for AW.

© Getty Blazers are a huge part of Meghan's wardrobe

A blazer is one of those items that is truly so versatile.

Not only can it be worn with pretty much anything, it instantly elevates any ensemble and gives an air of quintessential elegance.

Meghan and Harry's new video

In the message in the video, Harry said: "The first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children comes at a crucial time and, quite frankly, should not be required, but here we are. We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has becoming increasingly evident."

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry left the UK in 2020

Meghan then added: "My husband and I recognise today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."

© Handout Meghan and Harry during their Colombia tour where they spoke about Violence against children

Violence against children is an issue close to Harry and Meghan's hearts and earlier this year they undertook a tour around Colombia to speak on the issue.