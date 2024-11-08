Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle just re-wore her pregnancy blazer - five years later
Subscribe
Meghan Markle just re-wore her pregnancy blazer - five years later
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends wearing a blazer on day two of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. © Getty

Meghan Markle just re-wore her pregnancy blazer - five years later

Meghan first wore her Ralph Lauren blazer in 2019

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Thursday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted royal fans as they featured in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.

Harry and Meghan looked perfectly in sync in the feature; both twinning in matching tailored blazers, and they both had a poppy positioned on their lapel for Remembrance Day. What a stylish couple!

prince Harry standing with Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess shared powerful statements in the video

Meghan's blazer was a past season buy from one of her favourite US heritage labels, Ralph Lauren. Known as the 'Parker Cashmere Jacket' it had visible pockets and naval-inspired signature metal buttons. The traditional tailored fit looked super sharp and classic.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex on stage at We Day UK at SSE Arena on March 06, 2019 in London, England.© Getty
Meghan first wore the blazer in 2019, when she was pregnant with Prince Archie

We knew we had seen this blazer before - the former Suits star actually wore it back in 2019 when she was pregnant with her son, Prince Archie.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's fashion moments

At the time, Harry and Meghan were seen on stage at We Day UK at SSE Arena, and the former actress teamed her blazer in a  very similar way; she wore it with a black top, which showcased her baby bump. Stunning!

It shows that a great fitting blazer will also carry you throughout seasons and body shapes, too. Meghan could have had the blazer fitted, but she decided to keep it oversized - which is a big trend for AW.

Meghan in a blazer with jeans© Getty
Blazers are a huge part of Meghan's wardrobe

A blazer is one of those items that is truly so versatile. 

Not only can it be worn with pretty much anything, it instantly elevates any ensemble and gives an air of quintessential elegance.

Meghan and Harry's new video

In the message in the video, Harry said: "The first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children comes at a crucial time and, quite frankly, should not be required, but here we are. We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has becoming increasingly evident."

couple with umbrella in rain© Getty Images
Meghan and Harry left the UK in 2020

Meghan then added: "My husband and I recognise today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) are welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia MÃ¡rquez and her husband Yerney Pinillo© Handout
Meghan and Harry during their Colombia tour where they spoke about Violence against children

Violence against children is an issue close to Harry and Meghan's hearts and earlier this year they undertook a tour around Colombia to speak on the issue. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More