Princess Charlene stuns in elongated sleeveless blazer during rare outing with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene once again turned heads with her elegant style during a rare joint appearance with her husband, Prince Albert.

On Thursday, the royal couple took part in Monaco's annual Red Cross Christmas giveaway, an event that brings festive cheer to the community.

Princess Charlene, 46, looked typically stylish, wearing an off-white, elongated sleeveless blazer paired with sleek black leather cigarette trousers and a coordinating roll-neck blouse.

She added height to her lithe frame with velvet kitten heels and some glamour with bold diamond stud earrings.

With her blonde tresses looking sleek, Charlene accentuated her pretty facial features with a touch of blush, peachy lippy and smokey eyes. Meanwhile, Prince Albert was smartly dressed in a navy suit and blue printed tie.

The festive sighting comes shortly after Charlene opened up for the first time about life as an Olympian before she became part of Monaco's Princely family.

The South African-born royal was a successful swimmer before she retired from the professional sport in 2007, four years before she tied the knot with her husband.

"I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she told Gala magazine. "I don't practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it's all about moderation."

Since marrying Prince Albert, the couple have gone on to welcome twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who turn ten next month. During her chat with the magazine, the royal spoke of the pair's "curious" personalities.

"The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them," she explained. "Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general.

"She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm."

The mother-of-two also said it was "difficult to find time to spend one-on-one time with them" but added it was "essential when you are the parents of twins".