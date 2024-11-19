Princess Charlene dazzles crowds in candy colours and rarely-worn diamond engagement ring

All eyes were on Princess Charlene as she graced the royal spotlight beside her husband, Prince Albert on Monaco's National Day.
The Monegasque royal was a lilac delight in a pastel-hued ensemble, looking sharp and sophisticated in an angular, asymmetrical suit in a powdery purple crepe satin.
A closer look at Princess Charlene's suit
Princess Charlene's immaculately tailored trouser suit fit her like a glove, enhancing her feminine silhouette.
The mother-of-two, who was also joined by her twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both nine, paired her look with semi-sheer black tights and towering black suede pumps.
Elevating her look, the South African-born royal pinned a striking feather-adorned fascinator to her honey-blonde hair, which was pinned up into a romantic swirled bun.
A resplendent Charlene opted for a glowy beauty combination, complete with a shimmery rosy blush to elevate her defined cheekbones.
The National Day of Monaco, also known as The Sovereign Prince's Day, is an opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the nation. Every year, the Princely family and the extended Grimaldi line, reflect on the traditions of their small but important nation with a series of parades and events.
Thousands of spectators watched the Prince and Princess of Monaco take to the balcony of the Palais Princier with their children, waving to the crowds below.
Princess Charlene's rarely-worn diamond
The Princess also appeared to be wearing her rarely-worn engagement ring, which marks the first time she has been seen wearing it in public since April this year.
The royal wore her precious jewel religiously until around 2017 but later removed it, only choosing select occasions to wear the breathtaking sparkler.
Thought to be created by Parisian jeweller Repossi, a leading name in handcrafted jewels, Charlene's show-stopping ring features a massive three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements.
The dazzling ring accompanies her 18-carat white gold platinum ring by Cartier, which she and her husband exchanged on their royal wedding day in July 2011.
