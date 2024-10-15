Princess Charlene looked splendid as he stepped out on Monday looking like the ultimate royal Barbie.
The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was spotted at a Charles III College student competition in Monaco in partnership with The Monegasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco.
She wore a chic powder pink single-breasted Crisoni blazer which was teamed with the coordinating cigarette-style trousers. To elevate her workwear look, the South African-raised royal rocked a fitted white shirt worn buttoned to the neck.
The Princess also wore a pair of suede pumps and pearl earrings. Her makeup look was so glamorous and classic featuring a glossy rose-toned lip and soft grey eyeshadow with spidery long lashes.
You may also like
Meanwhile, her hair was the longest it has looked in five years.
In recent times, royal followers have become accustomed to seeing Charlene with uber-cropped hair with her shortest style in 2020 making quite the statement with a buzz cut on one side of her head.
On this occasion, the former Olympian wore her blonde hair in a style that grazed her chin and was tucked softly behind the ear.
Charlene's Barbie pink looks
It is not the first time Charlene has worn a Barbie pink look recently. Just last week the royal stepped out in her role as Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco - a charity which raises awareness of breast cancer.
The former Olympic swimmer wore an apt pink look in the form of a houndstooth cropped blazer and floaty skirt from Emilia Wickstead which was teamed with black patent heels.
Prince Albert's wife also looked like a real-life officewear Barbie when she was spotted on the steps of the Élysée Palace in May as her husband was presented with the badge of Commander of Agricultural Merit by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Charlene wore a pale pink and grey gingham suit which was worn done up to make the most of the structured silhouette created by the double-breasted buttons.
Charlene's casual style
Meanwhile, Charlene opted for an unexpectedly casual look when she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco.
DISCOVER: Princess Charlene could be a retro star in printed waist-defining jumpsuit
The mother of two opted for a taupe knitted hoodie with a pair of black jogging bottoms featuring utility pockets on the leg. She also wore chunky white designer trainers.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.