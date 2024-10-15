Princess Charlene looked splendid as he stepped out on Monday looking like the ultimate royal Barbie.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was spotted at a Charles III College student competition in Monaco in partnership with The Monegasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco.

© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco Princess Charlene wore a pale pink suit She wore a chic powder pink single-breasted Crisoni blazer which was teamed with the coordinating cigarette-style trousers. To elevate her workwear look, the South African-raised royal rocked a fitted white shirt worn buttoned to the neck.

© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco Charlene styled her pink suit with suede pumps The Princess also wore a pair of suede pumps and pearl earrings. Her makeup look was so glamorous and classic featuring a glossy rose-toned lip and soft grey eyeshadow with spidery long lashes.

© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco Princess Charlene wore a soft look as she met young people at Charles III College in Monaco Meanwhile, her hair was the longest it has looked in five years.

© Getty Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans In recent times, royal followers have become accustomed to seeing Charlene with uber-cropped hair with her shortest style in 2020 making quite the statement with a buzz cut on one side of her head.

© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco Princess Charlene's hair looked less cropped than in recent years On this occasion, the former Olympian wore her blonde hair in a style that grazed her chin and was tucked softly behind the ear.

Charlene's Barbie pink looks © Eric Mathon / Princier Palace Princess Charlene is the Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco It is not the first time Charlene has worn a Barbie pink look recently. Just last week the royal stepped out in her role as Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco - a charity which raises awareness of breast cancer. The former Olympic swimmer wore an apt pink look in the form of a houndstooth cropped blazer and floaty skirt from Emilia Wickstead which was teamed with black patent heels.

© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco Princess Charlene shone in her pink gingham suit Prince Albert's wife also looked like a real-life officewear Barbie when she was spotted on the steps of the Élysée Palace in May as her husband was presented with the badge of Commander of Agricultural Merit by French President Emmanuel Macron. Charlene wore a pale pink and grey gingham suit which was worn done up to make the most of the structured silhouette created by the double-breasted buttons.

Charlene's casual style © Eric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene wore a taupe knitted hoodie Meanwhile, Charlene opted for an unexpectedly casual look when she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco.

© Eric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene wore joggers on a royal outing DISCOVER: Princess Charlene could be a retro star in printed waist-defining jumpsuit The mother of two opted for a taupe knitted hoodie with a pair of black jogging bottoms featuring utility pockets on the leg. She also wore chunky white designer trainers.