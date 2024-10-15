Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene stuns in fitted Barbie suit with longest hair
Charlene, Princess of Monaco in cream skirt suit and hat© Getty

Princess Charlene is a royal Barbie in fitted suit with longest hair in five years

Prince Albert's wife represented the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene looked splendid as he stepped out on Monday looking like the ultimate royal Barbie. 

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was spotted at a Charles III College student competition in Monaco in partnership with The Monegasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco. 

Princess Charlene in a pale pink suit with young boy© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco
Princess Charlene wore a pale pink suit

She wore a chic powder pink single-breasted Crisoni blazer which was teamed with the coordinating cigarette-style trousers. To elevate her workwear look, the South African-raised royal rocked a fitted white shirt worn buttoned to the neck.

Charlene on stage with young boy and man© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco
Charlene styled her pink suit with suede pumps

The Princess also wore a pair of suede pumps and pearl earrings. Her makeup look was so glamorous and classic featuring a glossy rose-toned lip and soft grey eyeshadow with spidery long lashes.

Princess Charlene smiling holding flowers with young girl© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco
Princess Charlene wore a soft look as she met young people at Charles III College in Monaco

Meanwhile, her hair was the longest it has looked in five years.

Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans© Getty
Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans

In recent times, royal followers have become accustomed to seeing Charlene with uber-cropped hair with her shortest style in 2020 making quite the statement with a buzz cut on one side of her head.

Princess Charlene smiling in auditorium seats© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace de Monaco
Princess Charlene's hair looked less cropped than in recent years

On this occasion, the former Olympian wore her blonde hair in a style that grazed her chin and was tucked softly behind the ear.

Charlene's Barbie pink looks

Princess Charlene is the Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace
Princess Charlene is the Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco

It is not the first time Charlene has worn a Barbie pink look recently. Just last week the royal stepped out in her role as Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco - a charity which raises awareness of breast cancer.

The former Olympic swimmer wore an apt pink look in the form of a houndstooth cropped blazer and floaty skirt from Emilia Wickstead which was teamed with black patent heels. 

Princess Charlene shone in her pink gingham suit© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco
Princess Charlene shone in her pink gingham suit

Prince Albert's wife also looked like a real-life officewear Barbie when she was spotted on the steps of the Élysée Palace in May as her husband was presented with the badge of Commander of Agricultural Merit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Charlene wore a pale pink and grey gingham suit which was worn done up to make the most of the structured silhouette created by the double-breasted buttons. 

Charlene's casual style

Princess Charlene in a taupe knitted hoodie with people holding dogs© Eric Mathon / Palais princier
Princess Charlene wore a taupe knitted hoodie

Meanwhile, Charlene opted for an unexpectedly casual look when she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco.

Princess Charlene wearing joggers walking holding dog© Eric Mathon / Palais princier
Princess Charlene wore joggers on a royal outing

The mother of two opted for a taupe knitted hoodie with a pair of black jogging bottoms featuring utility pockets on the leg. She also wore chunky white designer trainers. 

