Princess Charlene rocks sculpted skinny jeans in poolside photos
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the traditional "Pique Nique Monegasque" (Picnic), in The Principality of Monaco on September 7, 2024. © VALERY HACHE

Princess Charlene exudes elegance in sculpted skinny jeans for poignant occasion

The Monaco royal looked effortlessly stylish as she attended the Special Olympics opening ceremony

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco may be one of the most glamorous royal ladies, but that doesn’t exclude her from rocking denim on occasion.

The Monegasque royal, who is married to Prince Albert of Monaco, was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out wearing silhouette-cinching skinny jeans during an engagement on Saturday.

The royal lamented her former Olympic swimming career as she was honoured by the Special Olympics Monaco, attending the opening of the ‘European Swim Meeting’ which is named after her.

The 47-year-old forged a successful career as an Olympic swimmer before retiring in 2007, and it was how she came to meet her husband, Prince Albert in 2000. 

"After seeing me swim, Albert asked my management for permission to take me out," Princess Charlene told Vanity Fair.

View post on Instagram
 

Princess Charlene’s athletic frame looked incredible in the high-waisted skinny jeans, which she paired with a crisp white shirt and tailored tweed jacket for her poolside appearance.

The mother-of-two, who is growing out her former platinum blonde pixie cut, swept her golden locks into a beautiful coiled pleat and let curled pieces of hair frame her delicate features.

Royal fans flocked to the Palais Princier's official Instagram praise to comment on the royal's engagement. "An extremely empathetic woman, a lady with a big heart, wonderful in every sense," cheered one fan, as another penned: "HSH Princess Charlene [heart emoji] effortlessly kind and elegant." 

A third added: "What a lovely moment. Princess Charlene looking beautiful."

Royals rocking jeans

Princess Charlene isn’t the only royal partial to a pair of jeans.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques in pale trousers and dark jackets© Arnold Jerocki
Princess Charlene often adds jeans into her royal wardrobe

The Princess of Wales has been known to wear her trusty & Other Stories jeans for less formal engagements, while the Duchess of Sussex has long made blue straight-leg jeans and a ‘boyfriend’ shirt her winning style formula for years.

princess kate in tweed blazer visit to lake district 2021© Max Mumby/Indigo
The Princess of Wales is a fan of rocking jeans

Before she married into the royal family, Meghan was even seen sporting a pair of ripped jeans. 

Meghan in super casual ripped jeans sitting with prince harry© Getty
Meghan rocked super casual ripped jeans

She rocked this uber-skinny pair with an oversized white shirt in 2017 to day three of the Invictus Games Toronto.

Even Queen Camilla was seen sporting a pair of skinny jeans last year, as she stepped out at the Braemar Literary Festival to reunite with her son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Queen Camilla who attended the Braemar Literary festival Braemar Literary Festival© Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Queen Camilla attended the Braemar Literary festival in denim jeans

