Princess Charlene exudes elegance in sculpted skinny jeans for poignant occasion

Princess Charlene’s athletic frame looked incredible in the high-waisted skinny jeans, which she paired with a crisp white shirt and tailored tweed jacket for her poolside appearance.
The mother-of-two, who is growing out her former platinum blonde pixie cut, swept her golden locks into a beautiful coiled pleat and let curled pieces of hair frame her delicate features.
Royal fans flocked to the Palais Princier's official Instagram praise to comment on the royal's engagement. "An extremely empathetic woman, a lady with a big heart, wonderful in every sense," cheered one fan, as another penned: "HSH Princess Charlene [heart emoji] effortlessly kind and elegant."
A third added: "What a lovely moment. Princess Charlene looking beautiful."
Royals rocking jeans
Princess Charlene isn’t the only royal partial to a pair of jeans.
The Princess of Wales has been known to wear her trusty & Other Stories jeans for less formal engagements, while the Duchess of Sussex has long made blue straight-leg jeans and a ‘boyfriend’ shirt her winning style formula for years.
Before she married into the royal family, Meghan was even seen sporting a pair of ripped jeans.
She rocked this uber-skinny pair with an oversized white shirt in 2017 to day three of the Invictus Games Toronto.
Even Queen Camilla was seen sporting a pair of skinny jeans last year, as she stepped out at the Braemar Literary Festival to reunite with her son, Tom Parker Bowles.
