Princess Beatrice’s fashion hack when dressing for Christmas is genius

Princess Beatrice is one festive dresser! The royal regularly sports fabulously festive colours like burgundy, red and green, and adores a bow or two in that famous red mane of hers.

But the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really does have a super wearable, fashion hack for the YuleTide season - if in doubt, wear a festive dress coat!

© Getty Beatrice has always had an elite taste in coats

For the last three years, Princess Eugenie's older sister has looked radiant and super stylish at the annual royal Together at Christmas carol service, which is held every year at Westminster Abbey. Each year she has worn a sensational dress coat.

Dress coats are amazing winter staples for celebratory occasions as they create a statement with little effort; you can wear something relatively plain underneath and your coat will do all the talking!

2021

In 2021, the Together At Christmas carol service was hosted and spearheaded by the Princess of Wales, and was supported by The Royal Foundation, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Getty Princess Beatrice attends the 'Together at Christmas' community carol service in 2021

Beatrice wrapped up warm in a camel coat by The Fold, looking as elegant as ever as she walked in with her husband Edoardo. Accessorising to perfection, the redhead royal added velvet Jimmy Choo heels, a burgundy headband and a micro hatbox bag by Aspinal of London.

2022

In 2022, at the same event, Beatrice looked sensational, wearing a beautiful white and grey tartan coat by Temperley that was belted at the waist.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice at the Carol Service in 2022

She wore her famous red hair in a loose, delicately blow-dried style.

WATCH: British royals arrive at Buckingham Palace for Christmas lunch

2023

A year later, the royal fashionista sported a gloriously Christmassy ensemble once again.

© Getty Princess Beatrice at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023.

Putting a unique spin on festive fashion, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson emerged in a navy and emerald green tartan dress by one of her favourite brands, Beulah London, commanding attention as she went hand-in-hand with her adorable stepson Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf and husband.