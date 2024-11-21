Princess Beatrice stuns in fitted dress and killer heels

Princess Beatrice, 36, radiated glamour in an all-black tailored ensemble as she attended Ralph Lauren's festive event in London on Wednesday evening.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York attended Ralph Lauren's holiday celebration at the London flagship store in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

The soon-to-be mother of two proved how stylish maternity wear can be as she layered a black tuxedo blazer featuring satin lapels over a simple black midi dress. The chic look was accessorised with a small clutch bag and a pair of matching pointed toe heels detailed with an ankle strap.

Prince William's cousin kept with the demure theme as she styled her light brown locks in an effortless blowout. The princess also opted for soft glam makeup, with a minimal look created through nude lipstick and a smudge of brown eyeliner and eyeshadow.

The stripped back look was accentuated through Beatrice's minimal jewellery as she paired her glitzy wedding ring with a pair of delicate, small hoop earrings.

The pregnant royal was joined at Ralph Lauren store on Bond Street in Mayfair by the Marchioness of Bath, HELLO!'s Social Editor at Large.

© Getty Images Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, oozed chic in a white silk skirt

The fashionable pair matched in similar monochrome outfits, with Emma, 38, pairing a white silk skirt embellished with floral embroidery with a cropped, white cable knit jumper. The sophisticated skirt featured a bridal-style train that exuded drama. The Marchioness carried a black leather handbag and threw on a stylish black and white baseball jacket over her shoulders to shield her from the cold London weather.

© Getty Images Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, joined Princess Beatrice for the festivities

Similarly to Beatrice, Emma kept her jewellery minimal and opted for an intricate pair of white pearl earrings. The model's brunette locks were fashioned into a loose blow dry, while she added a pinch of pink blusher on her cheeks.

The fashion enthused royal, whose designer-studded wardrobe spans the names of Chanel, Zara and Rebecca Vallance, has already exhibited an array of stylish maternity looks throughout her pregnancy. Most recently, Princess Beatrice donned a black and white Houndstooth coat by Reformation as she stepped out at the Future Textiles exhibition as part of The King's Foundation.

© The King’s Foundation Princess Beatrice visited the exhibition by the King’s Foundation textiles graduates

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair share a daughter, Sienna, born in 2021, and Edoardo has an eight-year-old son Christopher Woolf from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Princess Beatrice's close friend, Gabriela Peacock, gushed over her goddaughter.

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

"Sese is so gorgeous, so sweet," Gabriella said. "She's beautiful. She's very, very blonde; she looks like a mini-Beatrice, and she is very girly. She and Wolfie are very well-behaved and polite."

The pair are preparing to welcome their new baby in early spring 2025.