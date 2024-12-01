Princess Beatrice's ultra-chic maternity wardrobe is a mother-to-be’s dream

When it comes to serving chic maternity wear, Princess Beatrice is somewhat of a poster girl. The Princess of York has donned a slew of glamorous pregnancy looks while expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the spring.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are expecting their second child together

From stunning in a bump-skimming gown from ME+EM, to keeping her bump warm in a black and white Houndstooth coat by It-girl label Reformation, Beatrice's maternity wardrobe is both versatile and elegant.

In October, Buckingham Palace announced that the 36-year-old is pregnant with her second child. It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Prince William's cousin's clothing rails boast the names of coveted brands including Chanel, Zara and Rebecca Vallance. Beatrice's go-to clothing items have been statement blazers and jackets, while she has also enjoyed the occasional little black dress to drape over and flatter her blossoming bump. Let's have a flick through the archives and revisit the stylish looks she has stunned in during her pregnancy so far.

© Dave Benett A little black dress Once again keeping with her favourite label, Rebecca Vallance, Beatrice exuded glamour in a bump-skimming 'Eliana' dress for a star-studded Estée Lauder event. The velvet frock featured puff gigot short sleeves and was encrusted with sparkling triple bow detail at the chest. The royal finished her look with a glittery Roger Vivier clutch and the label's pointed-toe Efflorescence Pumps in black satin which were adorned with a central jewelled buckle.



© The King's Foundation Winter layering The Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter kept cosy in a black and white longline Houndstooth coat by Reformation as she stepped out at the Future Textiles exhibition as part of The King's Foundation. Beatrice layered a black knitted dress by Rebecca Vallance that featured gold buttons underneath the stylish coat. The look was completed with a pair of Saint Laurent ankle boots.

© Getty Images All-black chic The Princess radiated a certain understated elegance in an all-black tailored ensemble as she attended Ralph Lauren's festive event in London. Beatrice layered a black tuxedo blazer featuring satin lapels over a simple black midi dress. The chic look was accessorised with a small clutch bag and a pair of matching Tabitha Simmons pointed toe heels detailed with an ankle strap. The stripped back look was accentuated through Beatrice's minimal jewellery as she paired her glitzy wedding ring with a pair of delicate, small hoop earrings.



A stylish maxi dress Beatrice's pregnancy didn't stop her enjoying a night out with her husband and his mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, at the launch event for Edoardo's gallery, Banda, at Wild By Tart in Belgravia. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson radiated in a maxi dress from her beloved fashion label ME+EM. The dress in question is known as the 'Silk Scattered Floral Print Maxi Dress' and retails at £595. The draped black fabric was the perfect style for Beatrice's growing bump and was detailed with a pink feather print while featuring a high-neckline.

