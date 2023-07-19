Princess Beatrice's genius fashion hack for late-night partying with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is so relatable

It turns out even royals get blisters sometimes, but Princess Beatrice has the best trick to avoid them

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked so in love as they stepped out in London for a glamorous night at Carlo Agostinelli’s birthday soirée in Mayfair on Friday - just days before the royal couple marked their wedding anniversary.

Looking charming in a hot pink floral mini dress from ME+EM, Princess Beatrice looked like she stepped out of a portrait wearing the luxury womenswear label's 'Watercolour Floral Print Swing Dress'. Adding to her whimsical floral getup, the royal accessorised with a personalised seagrass handbag from Anya Hindmarch, embroidered with the initials "BMM".

One element of Princess Beatrice's dopamine dressing has caused a frenzy amongst royal style watchers, however. And it's her genius choice to wear not one, but two pairs of shoes for her evening at Oswald's member's club.

Arriving at the exclusive venue, the 34-year-old royal channelled Barbie fever in 'Embellished Hot Pink Sandals' from high street brand Stradivarius. The loud, buckled heels in an electric pink hue were the ultimate choice for a statement party look - but Princess Beatrice had a backup plan.

© SplashNews.com Princess Beatrice opted for a high-octane ensemble with punk pink heels for a night at Oswald's

Upon exiting the club, the royal was photographed wearing Chanel's iconic Lambskin Ballerines. The Princess evidently packed her flats in her handbag to change into after too many hours on the dancefloor. Relatable!

Royal fans were floored by King Charles' niece making such a down-to-earth fashion statement, seemingly stunned by the prospect that even Princesses are partial to a blister.

© Splashnews.com Princess Beatrice exited the club wearing Chanel ballerinas, carrying her pink heels in her handbag.

"What I love the most about this is Bea changing heels for flats... It's always nice to see that royals are just like us normal people, who will switch shoes for more comfortable ones at the end of the night!" wrote a fan on Instagram.

"Ohh she a real one! My girl carries her spare comfy shoes on her bag like many of us do! 10 10 10s for her," praised another fan, while a third chimed in: "The heels in the bag and the switch to flats is so relatable."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Chanel galore! Princess Beatrice attended day one of Royal Ascot 2023 wearing a Beulah dress and Chanel two-tone pumps

Princess Beatrice isn't the only royal with a shoe hack to share. The Princess of Wales is known to wear two different shoe sizes in order to guard against the effects of swelling while wearing heels all day.

© Getty Princess Kate's Bow Tie Aquazzura pumps - which she owns in two sizes

Similarly, the Duchess of Sussex is actually thought to wear her favourite heels a whole size larger than necessary in order to avoid discomfort.