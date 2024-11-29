Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice share clothes - here's proof
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice both wear headbands© Getty

Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice share clothes - here's proof

Kate and Beatrice have a similar taste in clothes

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice are both very stylish ladies and both love similar brands - from Mulberry and Needle & Thread to Strathberry and Zimmermann.

The royal mothers have actually twinned twice, wearing the exact same items. It got us thinking - perhaps they both borrow each other's outfits from time to time? After all, they are similar sizes and enjoy the same getups.

Kate Middleton visits Cardiff Castle on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales wearing red coat and tartan scarf© Getty
Kate loves fashion - as does her relative Beatrice

In 2011, Kate and Princess Beatrice were snapped walking from Sandringham Church after an early Christmas Day service. Both ladies were seen wearing beautifully designed dress coats and Beatrice accessorised with Beulah London’s 'Shibani Heart Print Scarf' in a pretty pink and red. It really amped up her look.

Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice walk from Sandringham Church after an early Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2011 in King's Lynn, England. © Getty
Kate and Princess Beatrice in 2011

Years later, in 2020, during a visit to Wales, Kate wore the exact same scarf. Perhaps Kate re-wore her relative's fancy number?

Kate Middleton wearing heart print scarf and navy coat visits Mumbles Pier on February 04, 2020 in Swansea, Wales .© Getty
Kate wore the same scarf in 2020

Of course, the pair most famously twinned in a dress by The Vampire's Wife. Also in 2020, mother-of-three Kate delighted onlookers during her royal tour of Ireland in the shimmering metallic green gown from the now defunct British brand.

Kate Middleton wearing green Falconetti dress by The Vampire's Wife© Getty
Kate wearing the green Falconetti dress by The Vampire's Wife

Beatrice chose to wear the brand's same standout frock a year before,  for close friend Ellie Goulding's wedding

She liked the style so much that she also rewore it for one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's annual garden parties that same year.

Kate's secret shopper

Everyone knows that Prince William's wife Kate has a wonderful bond with the Duchess of Edinburgh, but many may not be aware that Sophie even shops for the mother-of-three from time-to-time, too.

Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail in 2019 that when Sophie buys her pieces, she also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative.

The designer explained: "She said: "She [Sophie] got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'"

Amazing!

