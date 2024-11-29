Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice share clothes - here's proof

The Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice are both very stylish ladies and both love similar brands - from Mulberry and Needle & Thread to Strathberry and Zimmermann.

The royal mothers have actually twinned twice, wearing the exact same items. It got us thinking - perhaps they both borrow each other's outfits from time to time? After all, they are similar sizes and enjoy the same getups.

In 2011, Kate and Princess Beatrice were snapped walking from Sandringham Church after an early Christmas Day service. Both ladies were seen wearing beautifully designed dress coats and Beatrice accessorised with Beulah London’s 'Shibani Heart Print Scarf' in a pretty pink and red. It really amped up her look.

Years later, in 2020, during a visit to Wales, Kate wore the exact same scarf. Perhaps Kate re-wore her relative's fancy number?

Of course, the pair most famously twinned in a dress by The Vampire's Wife. Also in 2020, mother-of-three Kate delighted onlookers during her royal tour of Ireland in the shimmering metallic green gown from the now defunct British brand.

Beatrice chose to wear the brand's same standout frock a year before, for close friend Ellie Goulding's wedding.

She liked the style so much that she also rewore it for one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's annual garden parties that same year.

Kate's secret shopper

Everyone knows that Prince William's wife Kate has a wonderful bond with the Duchess of Edinburgh, but many may not be aware that Sophie even shops for the mother-of-three from time-to-time, too.

Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail in 2019 that when Sophie buys her pieces, she also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative.

The designer explained: "She said: "She [Sophie] got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'"

