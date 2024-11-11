Princess Beatrice's 'incredibly' health-conscious pre-birth routine

Princess Beatrice is set to welcome her second baby in spring 2025 and in preparation for her new arrival, the 36-year-old is taking extra special care of her health.

The royal's close friend and nutritionist, Gabriela Peacock, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the princess' health regime – and it sounds like the royal is extremely dedicated to looking after herself.

"Bea is incredibly health conscious already and she's very good with what she eats," Gabriela told HELLO!, with the royal giving an insight into how she juggles motherhood, royal responsibilities and a busy career.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Gabriela Peacock are close friends

"My favourite thing I have learnt from Gabriela is the importance of choosing small, effective tools for balance," Princess Beatrice told HELLO! "When you are growing families, sometimes there is not a lot of time to make it all perfect all the time, so with Gabriela's help I have been able to add a few things to try that help me and my family feel good and prioritise our health."

Gabriela, who is also pregnant, agreed, sharing: "We've been sharing a lot of tips; I just sent her a picture of the best pregnancy leggings."

Read on for Princess Beatrice's health-conscious lifestyle…

1. Time in nature

Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their children, Wolfie, eight, from Edoardo's first marriage, and Sienna, three, recently moved to the Cotswolds to make the most of the fresh air.

"Bea spends a lot of time in the countryside now too, and she's only a short drive away, so it's super nice for us," Gabriela said about their rural retreat.

2. Speaking honestly

Everyone knows the importance of open, honest friendships when it comes to mental health, and this is crucial for Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Princess Beatrice is health concious

"The most wonderful thing about our friendship is how honest we can be with each other, especially about health and wellness but also about motherhood and now pregnancy," Gabriela said of their bond. "Having such a thoughtful friend to laugh with together through the moments is a wonderful support system," she added.

3. Supplement support

While Gabriela helped Princess Beatrice feel her best self ahead of her wedding in 2020, she no longer considers the royal a client, explaining: "I wouldn't call Beatrice my client, because she's not, she's my friend. But, being a nutritionist, I constantly give advice to my friends and I hope they find it useful."

Given their close friendship, we suspect Beatrice follows in Gabriela's footsteps when it comes to supplementation, with the nutritionist sharing her current health support of choice.

© Getty Supplements are key to Beatrice's health

"I'm obsessed at the moment with astaxanthin, which is red algae with antioxidant properties several times more potent than vitamin C. I would also recommend probiotics, because they are really important to build the baby's immune system."

4. Work-life balance

Though Beatrice's life pulls her in many directions, Gabriela said her friend has her priorities in order. "She's very good at prioritising her children she's got a perfect kind of work-life balance as well."

With a strong support system, professional nutrition advice and a sensible approach to work, Princess Beatrice is setting herself up for the best pregnancy she can.

