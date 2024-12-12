Relive Pippa Middleton's plunging red dress moment everyone forgot about

Pippa Middleton has often stolen the spotlight from her royal sister with her bold and stylish fashion choices. Who could forget when the columnist broke headlines as she stepped out of a Rolls-Royce to enter Westminster Abbey on Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding day? The ivory figure-skimming dress made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen captured global attention and featured capped sleeves, a lace-embellished cowl neckline, and 58 gazar and organza-covered buttons.

© Getty Images Pippa looked sensational in the crimson number

Believe it or not, Pippa's most daring look wasn't her iconic maid of honour ensemble. While Kate's sister now favours conservative, buttoned-up tailored outfits, she once broke all the royal fashion protocols. Back in 2011, her sultry crimson gown turned heads but has since slipped into the archives.

The spicy dress in question was part of Temperley London's autumn/winter 2011 collection. Kate's sister donned the garment while attending the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on 1 October 2011, just months after her jaw-dropping appearance at the royal wedding.

A 28-year-old Pippa oozed chic in the silk red gown which featured a plunging V-neckline and a cinched waist courtesy of a corsage detail. The floor-length gown was accessorised with a sparkly Wilbur and Gussie snakeskin clutch and a pair of matching snakeskin heels.

© Getty Images Pippa attended Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel

The fashion mogul kept her jewellery understated, leaving her chest exposed while a pair of floral drop earrings subtly peeked through her luscious brunette locks, which were styled in soft waves.

Pippa exuded natural beauty with a glowing complexion coupled with a smokey brown eye and an elegant rosy gloss lip.

And it wasn't only her bold look that made headlines the morning after. The Daily Mail snapped her dancing the night away with a mystery man, who was later revealed to be her ex-boyfriend, Charlie Astor.

© Getty Kate's sister stole the show at the royal wedding

The 850-guest ball was a star-studded extravaganza and clearly the place to be on a Saturday, with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also in attendance. Even Princess Kate had attended the charity night in prior years. Tables at the event were reported to have cost an eye-watering £1,950 each.

© Samir Hussein Pippa now opts for sleek and sophisticated numbers

It seems Pippa's party days in fearless dresses are long behind her as she now opts for understated, muted numbers punctuated with pops of colour. Pippa recently donned a chic black boucle jacket adorned with bold buttons and embroidered with a subtle glittering silver thread for the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey hosted by her sister the Princess of Wales.

Pippa teamed the look with elegant splashes of ruby red as she accessorised with a velvet clutch and matching pointed-toe heels.