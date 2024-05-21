Duchess Sophie raises eyebrows in lime-green flared trousers outing with Prince Edward

The Duchess of Edinburgh's wardrobe has been given a major spring refresh recently, with the royal wearing everything from elaborate floral designs to waist-cinching silhouettes.

On Monday, Duchess Sophie threw a sartorial curveball when she stepped out wearing lime-green flared trousers - a fun and flamboyant change from her usual neutrals.

Joining her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, for an official visit to Golspie in Sutherland, the royal paired her vibrant green trousers from Galvan with a camel-hued blazer from Max Mara and striped Breton T-shirt from Frame.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images Duchess Sophie turned heads in her green trousers

The mother-of-two accessorised with towering 'Tango' heels from Penelope Chilvers, and stepped out armed with a chic raffia clutch bag adorned with orange hardware.

Keeping her look poised and practical, the Duchess swept her blonde hair into an elegant ballerina bun, opting for a natural makeup look to complete her glamorous ensemble.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh meets Loki the dog during a visit to Golspie, Sutherland.

Prince Edward cut a formal figure beside his wife as he opted for traditional Scottish dress, wearing a tartan kilt and plaid wool blazer.

The Duchess of Edinburgh divided royal style fans

The 59-year-old royal's outfit proved divisive amongst royal style fans, with her polarising green trousers sparking up several conversations on social media.

While many loved Sophie's brave and bold fashion choice, many questioned the styling of her look. "This is a mishmash of different coloured pieces all put together.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh walk through the village with Lord Lieutenant Patrick Marriott (left) and Chair of Golspie Community Council Henrietta Marriott (right) during a visit to Golspie, Sutherland.

It would have been a better choice if she had chosen a nude heel shoe" penned a royal style watcher on Instagram, while another agreed: "She has heels that would have matched, why the grey?"

Others rushed to Sophie's defence, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share supportive messages. "I like how Duchess Sophie matches the colours just shades lighter," wrote one fan. "Sophie always looks great."

Royal fashion repeats

The Duchess of Edinburgh's eyebrow-raising look comes shortly after she repeated one of her most fabulous fashion moments to date. Back in 2023, Sophie looked angelic at Royal Ascot as she wore a heavenly white dress from Suzannah London.

© Samir Hussein Duchess Sophie repeated one her best Royal Ascot looks to date

The elegant crepe number featured a striking bow detailing that protruded from the rounded neckline of the silhouette-skimming gown.

HELLO! marked the dress as one of the best royal fashion moments of the year in 2023, so it was a delight to see the royal rewearing the dress during a visit to Italy this month.