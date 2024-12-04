Duchess Sophie quietly wears slinky £3k dress at Buckingham Palace

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a finely dressed woman with a huge array of impeccable clothes. On Tuesday, the blonde royal headed to Buckingham Palace, where she was photographed in the Picture Gallery, just behind the Princess of Wales.

Sophie can just be seen, and if you look closely, she is wearing the most fabulous, slinky dress in olive green.

© Getty Sophie can be seen in the Picture Room at Buckingham Palace, wearing her new dress

The dress is by Giorgio Armani and costs £3,000. It's a new item in the mother-of-two's wardrobe and is currently on sale at Selfridges, but it's selling out fast, with limited sizes left.

Sophie wore this beautiful dress by Giorgio Armani

The luxurious style is made from 100 per cent silk, has a concealed zip and hook-eye fastening at the back. It is designed with a round neck, pleated neckline, long sleeves and is finished with buttoned cuffs and a dipped hem. Perfection! Sophie added a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and a stunning pair of gold drop earrings.



Sophie's tiara moment

Later that evening, the Duchess made an appearance at the state banquet honouring the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani during their state visit to the UK.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Sophie looked incredible at the state banquet

The 59-year-old was seen wearing the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara as she arrived at the palace for an evening hosted by King Charles. The shimmering diadem features an aquamarine diamond and is one of royal's most featured tiaras.

It is said that the mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex assisted with the design of the tiara.

© Getty Sophie wore the same tiara in 2022

For a state banquet-appropriate outfit, the mother of two chose a striking navy gown by one of her favourite designers, Suzannah London. Known as the 'Debutante Floor Length Gown Silk Gazar' she had it designed with elbow length sleeves. Her gown was teamed with a blue sash and she added a diamond necklace and earrings by Gaff.

© WPA Pool The Princess Royal joined her brother, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla in welcoming Qatari royals to the UK

The Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance.