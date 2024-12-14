Duchess Sophie makes leg-lengthening tweak to killer suede boots

The Duchess of Edinburgh nailed winter chic on Thursday as she stepped out on a Christmas visit to Disability Initiative resource centre in Camberley.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen making a subtle tweak with leg-lengthening effect to her go-to winter boots. Prince Edward's wife rolled the tops of her over-the-knee 'Piper 85' boots in tan suede from Gianvito Rossi so that they were calf-length.

© Shutterstock Sophie paired her transformed boots with a sumptuous velvet skirt in a rich maroon shade from Amanda Ross x Soler which had a cinched waist and floaty cut. Adding to the rich colour palette of her look was a chocolate brown jumper with a roll neck.



© Shutterstock For accessories, the mother of two opted for quiet touches in the form of the 'Poetica' hoop earrings from Giulia Barela and the 'Love the Life' pendant from Cassandra Goad.



© Chris Jackson,Getty Duchess Sophie's boots The royal's suede boots are her go-to for winter and she has worn them on a number of special occasions. Prince William's aunt took her Gianvito Rossi boots for a spin when she headed to Westminster Abbey for the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service earlier this month.

© Getty Sophie paired her killer footwear with an ecru cropped jacket from Isabel Marant over a paisley print burgundy dress by Matelier, rounding off the look with the white 'Paloma' bag by Sophie Habsburg.



© Alamy This autumn, her designer boots peeked out from underneath a pair of leg-lengthening teal trousers during a visit to to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey.



© Getty Meanwhile, Sophie braved the spring chill in March when she spent the day at the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club in Staffordshire. Lady Louise Windsor's mother oozed quiet luxury in the 'Fallon Wool Blend Roll Neck Dress in Oatmeal' by Reiss accessorised with the 'Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag' in the shade 'Cognac' by Isabel Marant to match her heeled boots.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock A different look The royal wore a different pair of boots when she visited St. Anne's Parish Hall for the W.I Christmas celebrations. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is the ultimate It-girl in killer heels and zebra bag Ditching her camel suede boots in favour of a black ankle-length pair from Aquazzura, the Duchess wore a printed skirt from Matelier and a structured blazer by Helmut Lang.