Duchess Sophie makes leg-lengthening tweak to killer suede boots
Duchess Sophie makes leg-lengthening tweak to killer suede boots
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiling holding glass of wine and sheet of paper© Shutterstock

Duchess Sophie makes leg-lengthening tweak to killer suede boots

Prince Edward's wife paired her boots with a luxe velvet skirt  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh nailed winter chic on Thursday as she stepped out on a Christmas visit to Disability Initiative resource centre in Camberley.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen making a subtle tweak with leg-lengthening effect to her go-to winter boots. Prince Edward's wife rolled the tops of her over-the-knee 'Piper 85' boots in tan suede from Gianvito Rossi so that they were calf-length. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sitting playing triangle© Shutterstock

Sophie paired her transformed boots with a sumptuous velvet skirt in a rich maroon shade from Amanda Ross x Soler which had a cinched waist and floaty cut. 

Adding to the rich colour palette of her look was a chocolate brown jumper with a roll neck.

Sophie sat with people playing triangle© Shutterstock

For accessories, the mother of two opted for quiet touches in the form of the 'Poetica' hoop earrings from Giulia Barela and the 'Love the Life' pendant from Cassandra Goad.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England.© Chris Jackson,Getty

Duchess Sophie's boots

The royal's suede boots are her go-to for winter and she has worn them on a number of special occasions. Prince William's aunt took her Gianvito Rossi boots for a spin when she headed to Westminster Abbey for the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol service earlier this month.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walking in printed skirt and brown boots and white jacket© Getty

Sophie paired her killer footwear with an ecru cropped jacket from Isabel Marant over a paisley print burgundy dress by Matelier, rounding off the look with the white 'Paloma' bag by Sophie Habsburg.

The Duchess of Edinburgh walking in blazer and teal trousers© Alamy

This autumn, her designer boots peeked out from underneath a pair of leg-lengthening teal trousers during a visit to to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey.

Sophie in oatmeal next to edward© Getty

Meanwhile, Sophie braved the spring chill in March when she spent the day at the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club in Staffordshire. 

Lady Louise Windsor's mother oozed quiet luxury in the 'Fallon Wool Blend Roll Neck Dress in Oatmeal' by Reiss accessorised with the 'Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag' in the shade 'Cognac' by Isabel Marant to match her heeled boots.

Duchess Sophie has a rule book for stylish winter dressing© David Hartley/Shutterstock

A different look

The royal wore a different pair of boots when she visited St. Anne's Parish Hall for the W.I Christmas celebrations. 

Ditching her camel suede boots in favour of a black ankle-length pair from Aquazzura, the Duchess wore a printed skirt from Matelier and a structured blazer by Helmut Lang.

