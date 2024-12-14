Duchess Sophie makes leg-lengthening tweak to killer suede boots

The Duchess of Edinburgh nailed winter chic on Thursday as she stepped out on a Christmas visit to Disability Initiative resource centre in Camberley.
Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen making a subtle tweak with leg-lengthening effect to her go-to winter boots. Prince Edward's wife rolled the tops of her over-the-knee 'Piper 85' boots in tan suede from Gianvito Rossi so that they were calf-length.
Sophie paired her transformed boots with a sumptuous velvet skirt in a rich maroon shade from Amanda Ross x Soler which had a cinched waist and floaty cut.
Adding to the rich colour palette of her look was a chocolate brown jumper with a roll neck.
For accessories, the mother of two opted for quiet touches in the form of the 'Poetica' hoop earrings from Giulia Barela and the 'Love the Life' pendant from Cassandra Goad.
Meanwhile, Sophie braved the spring chill in March when she spent the day at the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club in Staffordshire.
Lady Louise Windsor's mother oozed quiet luxury in the 'Fallon Wool Blend Roll Neck Dress in Oatmeal' by Reiss accessorised with the 'Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag' in the shade 'Cognac' by Isabel Marant to match her heeled boots.
Ditching her camel suede boots in favour of a black ankle-length pair from Aquazzura, the Duchess wore a printed skirt from Matelier and a structured blazer by Helmut Lang.
