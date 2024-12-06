Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carole Middleton is picture of elegance in pristine white coat dress as she joins daughter Kate Middleton
Carole Middleton in off-white coat dress and hat© Getty

Carole Middleton is picture of elegance in pristine white coat dress

The Princess of Wales' mother attended her 'Together at Christmas' carol service

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
38 minutes ago
Carole Middleton looked supremely elegant on Friday night as she stepped out to support her daughter the Princess of Wales at her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert. 

Kate's mother, 69, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a pristine white coat dress draped over a black lace gown, both cut down to the knee. 

Carole Middleton walks with Lady Gabriella Kingston into Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas Carol Service© James Whatling
Carole Middleton walks with Lady Gabriella Kingston into Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas Carol Service

Carole was first spotted walking into the Abbey with Lady Gabriella Windsor.

A few moments later, she was seen side by side with her husband Michael Middleton as they strolled into the concert hall a few steps behind Pippa, James and James' wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024 in London, England© WPA Pool, Getty
Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

For shoes, Prince William's mother-in-law opted for a pair of stylish black court shoes. Meanwhile, she accessorised with a simple yet chic clutch bag and sapphire earrings. She wore a subtle but glam makeup look.

Kate Middleton attends the 'Together At Christmas' Service© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen

The Princess herself looked equally stylish in a red coat dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. 

Also in attendance at the special evening were the Prince of Wales and their three children, plus the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William's cousins Princess Beatriceand Zara Tindall.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived together© Getty
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived together

Kate's 'Together at Christmas' service this year will highlight "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".

Carole's previous Christmas looks

Carole and Michael Middleton at Kate Middleton's Christmas concert 2021© Shutterstock
Carole and Michael Middleton attended the first carol concert in 2021

The Middleton matriarch has attended her daughter's Christmas event since its advent in 2021. For the first edition, Kate, James, and Pippa's mother wore a longline double-breasted burgundy coat over a merlot-hued shift dress. 

Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in December 2022© Getty
Carole wore a coat dress in 2022

Meanwhile, in 2022 she wore a forest green coat dress with black leather gloves, heeled ankle boots, and a classic black clutch.

Carole and Michael Middleton at Kate's Christmas concert© Getty
Kate wore a velvet jumpsuit with killer heels

Her best look came in 2023 when she looked modern in a slinky velvet jumpsuit teamed with a cropped military blazer with black pumps.

Carole's recent outings

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club © Karwai Tang
Carole wore a Cefinn dress and a ME + EM blazer

Compared to the royal family, Carole and Michael Middleton's public outings are few and far between. However, the grandparents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were spotted this summer enjoying a day at Wimbledon.

The mother of three looked lovely in a floral tea dress with puffed sleeves. It was accessorised with a cropped white jacket and the most unexpected sunglasses with yellow frames.

Prince William gives Carole Middleton a helping hand after she gets her heel caught in the grass© James Whatling
William held Carole's hand as she freed her heel

The former owner of Party Pieces also styled up a storm at Royal Ascot where she was spotted in a light-hearted exchange with Prince William as she got her stiletto stuck in the grass.

Carole and Michael reunited with their son-in-law Prince William© Chris Jackson

As far as clothes were concerned, Carole wore her best colour - powder blue - in the form of a chiffon pleated dress from Self-Portrait styled with a floral fascinator.

