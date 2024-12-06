Carole Middleton is picture of elegance in pristine white coat dress

Carole Middleton looked supremely elegant on Friday night as she stepped out to support her daughter the Princess of Wales at her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert.

Kate's mother, 69, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a pristine white coat dress draped over a black lace gown, both cut down to the knee.

© James Whatling Carole Middleton walks with Lady Gabriella Kingston into Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas Carol Service

Carole was first spotted walking into the Abbey with Lady Gabriella Windsor.

A few moments later, she was seen side by side with her husband Michael Middleton as they strolled into the concert hall a few steps behind Pippa, James and James' wife, Alizee Thevenet.

© WPA Pool, Getty Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey For shoes, Prince William's mother-in-law opted for a pair of stylish black court shoes. Meanwhile, she accessorised with a simple yet chic clutch bag and sapphire earrings. She wore a subtle but glam makeup look.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen The Princess herself looked equally stylish in a red coat dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Also in attendance at the special evening were the Prince of Wales and their three children, plus the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William's cousins Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall.

Kate's 'Together at Christmas' service this year will highlight "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".

Carole's previous Christmas looks © Shutterstock Carole and Michael Middleton attended the first carol concert in 2021 The Middleton matriarch has attended her daughter's Christmas event since its advent in 2021. For the first edition, Kate, James, and Pippa's mother wore a longline double-breasted burgundy coat over a merlot-hued shift dress.

© Getty Carole wore a coat dress in 2022 Meanwhile, in 2022 she wore a forest green coat dress with black leather gloves, heeled ankle boots, and a classic black clutch.

© Getty Kate wore a velvet jumpsuit with killer heels Her best look came in 2023 when she looked modern in a slinky velvet jumpsuit teamed with a cropped military blazer with black pumps.

Carole's recent outings © Karwai Tang Carole wore a Cefinn dress and a ME + EM blazer Compared to the royal family, Carole and Michael Middleton's public outings are few and far between. However, the grandparents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were spotted this summer enjoying a day at Wimbledon. The mother of three looked lovely in a floral tea dress with puffed sleeves. It was accessorised with a cropped white jacket and the most unexpected sunglasses with yellow frames.

© James Whatling William held Carole's hand as she freed her heel The former owner of Party Pieces also styled up a storm at Royal Ascot where she was spotted in a light-hearted exchange with Prince William as she got her stiletto stuck in the grass.

As far as clothes were concerned, Carole wore her best colour - powder blue - in the form of a chiffon pleated dress from Self-Portrait styled with a floral fascinator.