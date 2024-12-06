Carole Middleton is picture of elegance in pristine white coat dress

For shoes, Prince William's mother-in-law opted for a pair of stylish black court shoes. Meanwhile, she accessorised with a simple yet chic clutch bag and sapphire earrings. She wore a subtle but glam makeup look.
The Princess herself looked equally stylish in a red coat dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.
The Middleton matriarch has attended her daughter's Christmas event since its advent in 2021. For the first edition, Kate, James, and Pippa's mother wore a longline double-breasted burgundy coat over a merlot-hued shift dress.
Meanwhile, in 2022 she wore a forest green coat dress with black leather gloves, heeled ankle boots, and a classic black clutch.
Her best look came in 2023 when she looked modern in a slinky velvet jumpsuit teamed with a cropped military blazer with black pumps.
Carole's recent outings
Compared to the royal family, Carole and Michael Middleton's public outings are few and far between. However, the grandparents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were spotted this summer enjoying a day at Wimbledon.
The mother of three looked lovely in a floral tea dress with puffed sleeves. It was accessorised with a cropped white jacket and the most unexpected sunglasses with yellow frames.
The former owner of Party Pieces also styled up a storm at Royal Ascot where she was spotted in a light-hearted exchange with Prince William as she got her stiletto stuck in the grass.
As far as clothes were concerned, Carole wore her best colour - powder blue - in the form of a chiffon pleated dress from Self-Portrait styled with a floral fascinator.
