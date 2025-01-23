Princess Kate's brand new off-duty mini handbag is so unbelievably chic for spring - and it's available in lots of colours

Princess Kate is fairly loyal when it comes to her handbags - often reaching for her Aspinal of London Mayfair bag, Mulberry, Grace Han or her trusty mini DeMellier bag, but in a recent outing at an opticians in Notting Hill, the royal was spotted carrying a new Smythson bag we have not seen before. Cue gasps amongst the HELLO! Shopping Team.

Smythson's Mini Lytton, £850 / $1,195 is brand new and it's from the SS25 collection - Kate has obviously been shopping for her new-season buys and this one is a goodie. Featuring the soft, large grain Lytton leather, the small but mighty handbag is available in Dark Taupe (the colour Princess Kate opted for), Blossom (a cute baby pink), and Mineral Green (very colour of the season!) as well as classic Black.

EXACT MATCH: Smythson Mini Lytton Crossbody Bag in Ludlow © Smythson £850 AT SMYTHSON $1,195 AT SMYTHSON US

The Mini Lytton can either be worn as either a top handle or styled as a crossbody bag, which I love. I think if I were to buy this bag I'd be reaching for Blossom, because the pink shade is just absolutely stunning.

This new addition to Kate's bag collection is small but perfectly formed, and it has internal pockets for your non-negotiables.

It's also good for carrying for errands (like Kate) as it has a zip closure, keeping your valuables safe.

© Smythson The Blossom shade would make a very cute Valentine's Day gift

With Valentine's Day around the corner, this could make a gorgeous gift for the woman you love - especially if she's a royal fashion fan. Every Smythson purchase comes meticulously packed in the uber luxe signature blue and finished with a navy grosgrain ribbon. You can also add a few words by selecting 'add gift message' on the My Bag page.

For the outing, the Princess of Wales was spotted in a chic winter ensemble. Wearing her Aquascutum lambswool check scarf (similar style is online for £125) which she has owned for many years, along with a navy Max&Co. wool coat to fight the cold. Jewellery-wise, you can catch a glimpse of her Kiki McDonough Lauren Pave Leaf Earrings, £2,300.

What's our verdict on Princess Kate's new bag?

So chic! I love this bag - and I love that Princess Kate has been spotted wearing a British brand with deep heritage. With over 130 years of British luxury leather goods at their most refined, with an enduring dedication to unrivalled craftsmanship. Smythson has long catered to the highly discerning, from European Royalty and the Indian Maharajas to the likes of Grace Kelly, Katharine Hepburn, Claudette Colbert and Vivien Leigh.

In 2002 Smythson was granted its most recent Royal Warrant from His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh.