Ask Laura: How to give yourself a youthful makeunder like Princess Kate

Following the Princess of Wales' visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea last week, everyone remarked on how fresh and glowing the 43-year-old royal looked.

I, for one, loved seeing the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wearing less makeup.

Kate has never overdone her look and always sports subtle glam but on that occasion, she had definitely toned down her beauty image.

The Princess very subtly defined her eyes, added a hint of blush and hardly any lip product. But her skin intrigued me the most; it was porcelain and super clear as if Kate had no foundation on at all, choosing to embrace her natural pale shade.

© Getty Images Kate at the Royal Marsden last week

It got me thinking; Kate is older now yet is wearing less makeup than ever while remaining so youthful looking. How can we do that, as women?

Kate sported a super fresh makeup look

I decided to seek professional advice and chatted with Philippa Louise, an esteemed makeup artist who has worked with the iconic Emma Watson amongst others.

The talented professional told HELLO!: "As I have got older, I am channelling my inner '40 and fabulous' era and spending my days encouraging everyone to love who you are deep down. We don’t need 100 layers of makeup to feel great.

© Getty Images As Kate has got older, she has been embracing her porcelain skin

"My daily mantra is that makeup should enhance your natural beauty and never disguise it; you just want to be a more fabulous version of yourself and be happy with your smile lines and imperfections."

Philippa Louise explains: "The more you plaster it on, the older you will look, and that is a fact! Understanding your skin's needs and what actually makes you look more youthful is key. After all, if your skincare is on point, your makeup will complement the complexion."

The pinpoint technique

"If you don’t have much to cover up, don’t," advises Philippa. "Even the complexion out with a tinted moisturiser or lightweight foundation with skincare benefits, and only conceal the areas that need concealing". This is what makeup icon Lisa Eldridge calls "the pinpoint technique",

© Getty Images Philippa Louise suggests using a tinted moisturiser and let great skin guide you

Then, all you need to do is bring the complexion back to life with a dab of lipstick for the cheeks and lips, apply a creamy bronzer and finish with a small amount of highlight or balm on the light-reflecting points.

Avoid powder

Philippa Louise recommends skipping the powder. "Powder is no no from me… it ages us. It’s all about the glowing complexion using creamy products.

© Getty Avoid powder as you get older

"As we age our eyes become smaller. The heavier your eye makeup is, the heavier and droopier your eye will appear. It’s all about how to open up your eyes with makeup artistry tricks, like always curling your lashes."

Change your makeup routine as you get older

Change is good and when it comes to cosmetics, we must evolve as we get older. Philippa Louis agrees: "I would rethink your routine as you age; choose products that work for you, and think of it as your 'capsule makeup wardrobe'."