Princess Madeleine brushes off 'struggles' in £1.9k sheer frills and mesh stilettos

Princess Madeleine of Sweden, 42, made an unexpected style statement when she stepped out this week, ditching her glamorous ballgowns, tiaras and structured suits for a much more daring figure-hugging ensemble.

Arriving for 'Min stora middag', which translates to 'My big dinner' with the foundation 'Min Stora Dag' in Stockholm, the royal turned heads as she posed for photos in an all-black ensemble from Zimmerman.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock The Swedish royal wore a sheer Zimmerman knit set

The 'Crush Frilled V-neck Top' is made from a sheer knit with long sleeves and a V-neck trimmed with ruffles. She teamed the £625 top with the matching £695 skirt, which featured a figure-skimming silhouette and endless tiered ruffles.

Continuing with the unroyal look, Madeleine wore cap-toe stiletto boots from Veronica Bears, with crystal-dotted mesh adding a glamorous evening finish to her £625 footwear.

Beauty-wise, the Swedish royal wore her rich brunette hair in cascading curls with the front section twisted into a half updo, while a smokey eyeshadow and mascara drew focus to her eyes.

© Getty Princess Madeleine often looks glamorous in ballgowns and tiaras

Even though Madeleine knows how to command attention, expertly posing in front of the cameras, she previously admitted she didn't enjoy being in the spotlight growing up and "struggles" with the media interest.

During her appearance on talk show Skavlan, she said: "My poor parents always got a headache when we were having family photos or something like that.

© Action Press/Shutterstock The royal admitted she was always "shy" in front of the cameras (pictured at the age 10 in 1992)

"I always ran away. I was always hiding – they always had to drag me there. I was screaming. I never really wanted to be part of it."

She added: "I've had this all my life. One would think, and maybe expect, that I'd be comfortable in front of people, photographers and journalists who ask questions. But I'm really not, I'm quite shy.

© Getty Princess Madeleine shares three kids with her husband Christopher O'Neill

"I don't like being the centre of attention. But as an official person as I am, this is something I have to deal with. I'm struggling with it. I'm working on it."

Today, the royal shares occasional glimpses into her family life, continuing the tradition of asking her husband Christopher O'Neill and their three kids Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne to pose for photos.

