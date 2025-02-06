Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Madeleine brushes off 'struggles' in £1.9k sheer frills and mesh stilettos
Subscribe
Princess Madeleine brushes off 'struggles' in £1.9k sheer frills and mesh stilettos
Princess Madeleine in a black ruffled top © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

Princess Madeleine brushes off 'struggles' in £1.9k sheer frills and mesh stilettos

The Swedish royal wore her most sultry look to date

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Madeleine of Sweden, 42, made an unexpected style statement when she stepped out this week, ditching her glamorous ballgowns, tiaras and structured suits for a much more daring figure-hugging ensemble.

Arriving for 'Min stora middag', which translates to 'My big dinner' with the foundation 'Min Stora Dag' in Stockholm, the royal turned heads as she posed for photos in an all-black ensemble from Zimmerman.

Princess Madeleine in a black ruffled dress© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The Swedish royal wore a sheer Zimmerman knit set

The 'Crush Frilled V-neck Top' is made from a sheer knit with long sleeves and a V-neck trimmed with ruffles. She teamed the £625 top with the matching £695 skirt, which featured a figure-skimming silhouette and endless tiered ruffles.

Continuing with the unroyal look, Madeleine wore cap-toe stiletto boots from Veronica Bears, with crystal-dotted mesh adding a glamorous evening finish to her £625 footwear.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Fashion rules royal ladies have to follow

Beauty-wise, the Swedish royal wore her rich brunette hair in cascading curls with the front section twisted into a half updo, while a smokey eyeshadow and mascara drew focus to her eyes.

Demis Hassabis and Princess Madeleine descending stairs© Getty
Princess Madeleine often looks glamorous in ballgowns and tiaras

Even though Madeleine knows how to command attention, expertly posing in front of the cameras, she previously admitted she didn't enjoy being in the spotlight growing up and "struggles" with the media interest.

During her appearance on talk show Skavlan, she said: "My poor parents always got a headache when we were having family photos or something like that.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden at the age of 10 in 1992© Action Press/Shutterstock
The royal admitted she was always "shy" in front of the cameras (pictured at the age 10 in 1992)

"I always ran away. I was always hiding – they always had to drag me there. I was screaming. I never really wanted to be part of it."

She added: "I've had this all my life. One would think, and maybe expect, that I'd be comfortable in front of people, photographers and journalists who ask questions. But I'm really not, I'm quite shy.

Princess Madeleine, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Christopher O'Neill© Getty
Princess Madeleine shares three kids with her husband Christopher O'Neill

"I don't like being the centre of attention. But as an official person as I am, this is something I have to deal with. I'm struggling with it. I'm working on it."

Today, the royal shares occasional glimpses into her family life, continuing the tradition of asking her husband Christopher O'Neill and their three kids Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne to pose for photos.

LOOK: Princess Anne, 74, recycles tartan suit from her teenage years at Six Nations rugby

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More