Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle just wore Zara dress in new Netflix show - it looks SO expensive
Subscribe
Meghan Markle just wore Zara dress in new Netflix show - it looks SO expensive
Meghan Markle arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024.© Getty

Meghan Markle just wore a Zara dress in new Netflix show - it looks so expensive

With Love Meghan drops on Netflix 15 Jan

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Meghan Markle's new show is about to drop on Netflix and we couldn't be more excited to see Prince Harry's wife's new project.

The 43-year-old shared the trailer for the all new programme on Thursday, on her brand new Instagram account, which has since amassed over one million followers.

Meghan Markle is launching her Netflix series very soon© Netflix
With Love, Meghan is coming to Netfluix

In the video, viewers can see the Duchess of Sussex filming a series of cooking segments in a beautiful kitchen with a host of fabulous celebrity guests.  

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Meghan's show is lifestyle based

We couldn't help but notice how many elite outfits the mother of Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, has worn!

WATCH: The trailer for Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

The former Suits star has always loved designer labels, enjoying items from Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Ralph Lauren and Carolina Herrera, so you can imagine our surprise to see her wearing a Zara number, which we immediately thought was high end.

Meghan Markle wearing a brown Zara dress in new show© Netflix
Meghan looked stunning in her Zara dress

Meghan's tonal brown dress is known as the ‘Pleated Linen Slip Dress’ from  Zara's ZW Collection; part of their Spring Summer 2024 line.

Meghan Markle's draped brown Zara linen dress
Meghan's Zara dress looked like a designer number

 It's sadly sold out, but this type of classic style is easy to emulate. We love how she accessorised the item, which is knotted at the shoulder - with her beloved Cartier Love Yellow Gold Bracelet and Gold Tank Française Watch.

With Love Meghan

It appears that the new show will be lifestyle-based, which mirrors her brand that she launched last year - American Rivera Orchard. There will be lots of focus on food, gardening and wellness - Meghan's well-known passions.  

The trailer came with Meghan's voiceover. In one breath, the brunette beauty says: "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.

Meghan's new series will launch on 15 January© Netflix
Meghan's new series will launch on 15 January

"This is about connecting with friends, making new friends, and just learning." She adds: "Love is in the details."

Some of Meghan's closest friends will appear in the show© Netflix
Some of Meghan's closest friends will appear in the show

The majority of the clips feature Meghan looking advanced in the kitchen! Viewers can see her honing in on her impressive culinary skills; baking cakes, cooking focaccia bread and serving up delightful ice cream sundaes for her guests. With Love, Meghan includes eight-episodes and will also feature some of Meghan's closest friends. Actress Mindy Kaling could be seen in the preview, as well as husband Prince Harry.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More