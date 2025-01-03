Meghan Markle just wore a Zara dress in new Netflix show - it looks so expensive

Meghan Markle's new show is about to drop on Netflix and we couldn't be more excited to see Prince Harry's wife's new project.

The 43-year-old shared the trailer for the all new programme on Thursday, on her brand new Instagram account, which has since amassed over one million followers.

© Netflix With Love, Meghan is coming to Netfluix

In the video, viewers can see the Duchess of Sussex filming a series of cooking segments in a beautiful kitchen with a host of fabulous celebrity guests.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan's show is lifestyle based

We couldn't help but notice how many elite outfits the mother of Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, has worn!

WATCH: The trailer for Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

The former Suits star has always loved designer labels, enjoying items from Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Ralph Lauren and Carolina Herrera, so you can imagine our surprise to see her wearing a Zara number, which we immediately thought was high end.

© Netflix Meghan looked stunning in her Zara dress

Meghan's tonal brown dress is known as the ‘Pleated Linen Slip Dress’ from Zara's ZW Collection; part of their Spring Summer 2024 line.

Meghan's Zara dress looked like a designer number

It's sadly sold out, but this type of classic style is easy to emulate. We love how she accessorised the item, which is knotted at the shoulder - with her beloved Cartier Love Yellow Gold Bracelet and Gold Tank Française Watch.

With Love Meghan

It appears that the new show will be lifestyle-based, which mirrors her brand that she launched last year - American Rivera Orchard. There will be lots of focus on food, gardening and wellness - Meghan's well-known passions.

The trailer came with Meghan's voiceover. In one breath, the brunette beauty says: "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it, surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.

© Netflix Meghan's new series will launch on 15 January

"This is about connecting with friends, making new friends, and just learning." She adds: "Love is in the details."

© Netflix Some of Meghan's closest friends will appear in the show

The majority of the clips feature Meghan looking advanced in the kitchen! Viewers can see her honing in on her impressive culinary skills; baking cakes, cooking focaccia bread and serving up delightful ice cream sundaes for her guests. With Love, Meghan includes eight-episodes and will also feature some of Meghan's closest friends. Actress Mindy Kaling could be seen in the preview, as well as husband Prince Harry.