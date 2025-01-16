Princess Kate's got a new £4k handbag - and she's straight up customised it

The Princess of Wales looked spectacular at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea on Tuesday and she's sure kicked off 2025 in style!

Prince William's wife paid a visit to the hospital where she was treated with preventive chemotherapy in 2024, wearing a burgundy roll-neck jumper by Kiltane, a maxi skirt in the same shade from Edeline Lee, a pair of brown heels by Russell & Bromley, and a heritage print coat by Blaze Milano.

© Getty Images Kate at the Royal Marsden Hospital

But did you spot her new handbag? The 43-year-old carried a delightful, cherry-red, top-handed bag by Asprey, known as the 'Wiltshire'.

The arm candy, which costs £4,250, is currently on the brand's website and available to buy in a variety of colours.

Asprey's 'Wiltshire' bag

It's created in "supple grained cranberry soft grain leather and nubuck." It's compact, yet roomy, and comes with the brand's iconic mounted twist lock, and polished, pale gold hardware.

© Getty Kate spoke with staff and patients

The handle is different, however. Kate's bag has a single strap that's contained by gold hoops, but the original features a cross-body extendable strap.

© Getty Images Kate's bag was by Asprey

We think this may have been customised especially for the princess. How fabulous!

Kate's royal visit

HELLO! understands the Princess chose the Marsden for her return to solo royal duties because she wanted to show her support for other cancer patients and to thank staff for their “exceptional” care, support and compassion throughout her own experience last year.

Sharing a photograph of herself with a patient during her visit on Instagram, Kate said: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

© Getty Kate spoke to patients on her visit to The Royal Marsden

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.

The royal also spoke for the first time about her recovery in full, adding: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."