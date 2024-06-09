Queen Camilla steps out with divisive slogan accessory at Hampton Court Palace

Queen Camilla usually has a fairly tried and tested formula when it comes to her royal outfits.

The wife of King Charles loves her dress coats and shirt dresses, and is rarely seen without her Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery or sparkling brooches.

However, on Saturday, Camilla was spotted with a new accessory and it has divided royal fashion fans, with some questioning whether it’s appropriate for a Queen.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla styled her chic navy jumpsuit with the matching slogan handbag

The 76-year-old royal teamed her stylish navy jumpsuit by Couture Atelier Anna Valentine with a navy clutch bag adorned with the words: ‘Be a glamour girl’.

Popular royal fashion Instagram account Royal Fashion Police ran a poll asking if the style is fit for a Queen, with very mixed results.

Despite this, the Queen Consort looked beautiful in her elegant outfit, with the wide-leg silhouette adding another modern element to the ensemble.

Camilla was making a surprise appearance at the Queen's Reading Room Festival at Hampton Court Palace, where she sat down to speak with bestselling author Lee Child, best known for his Jack Reacher novels.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla was accompanied by Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne at Hampton Court Palace

It’s not the first time she’s chosen an accessory that Queen Elizabeth II would likely have never worn. Back in March, she stepped out carrying a Chanel handbag - the 'Black Quilted Mini Top Handle Bag' which retails for £3,500.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Queen Camilla was most recently pictured with the quilted Chanel bag in March

A longtime fan of the coveted luxury French fashion house, Camilla is also partial to a Bottega Veneta piece, wearing what appeared to be the label’s chic Intrecciato small leather shoulder bag in cream back in 2022.

© Finnbarr Webster Camilla carried the It-girl Bottega bag at the Chalke Valley History Festival in 2022

The late Queen was incredibly loyal to a singular handbag brand throughout her 70-year reign, never straying from her Launers. She’s said to have worn around 200 over the course of her seven decades on the throne.

She carried them until the very end. In fact, in the last known photograph of the monarch, a black Launer bag with a laurel wreath gold fastening was seen on the crook of her arm.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth was royally devoted to the handbag designer, Launer

"It's so heart-rending that she carried my bag on the last day of her life." Launer’s CEO Gerald Bodmer previously told Hello! Fashion.