Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are basking in the newborn bubble after they welcomed their beautiful baby daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, earlier this month.

Beatrice, who is already a mother to three-year-old daughter Sienna and a stepmother to Edoardo's eight-year-old son Christopher Woolf from his previous relationship with Dara Huang, gave birth to Athena several weeks early on 22 January at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Despite Athena being born weeks before her due date, a statement from the royal couple assured that mother and baby were healthy and doing well at home.

Reiterating the announcement, proud dad Edoardo took to Instagram to share a personal statement revealing her full name.

"Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week.

"She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her," he wrote in part.

Baby Athena was born on Wednesday 22nd January

The inspirational meaning behind Athena Mapelli Mozzi's name

Athena's beautiful name is of Greek origin and, according to Ancestry, holds "significant historical and cultural importance."

The website also explains that it is derived from Greek mythology – Athena was the Goddess of Wisdom and War.

Beatrice and Edoardo shared the happy news

"She was revered for her strategic prowess, intelligence, and skill in warfare. As the patron deity of Athens, Athena played a central role in shaping Greek society and mythological narratives.

"The name itself is derived from the Greek word 'athenaios', meaning wise or intelligent, reflecting the virtues and qualities associated with the goddess."

It adds: "The name Athena continues to evoke a sense of wisdom, strength, and courage.

Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher Woolf at Christmas

"It is often chosen by parents as a symbol of aspiration for their children, embodying qualities they desire them to possess."

It's also fitting that Beatrice and Edoardo chose to give their daughter a Greek-inspired name since Beatrice's late grandfather, Prince Philip, was of Greek heritage.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's adorable baby announcement

To announce the news of their arrival, Beatrice and Edoardo shared a gorgeous shot of little Athena wrapped in a baby pink blanket with her arm covering her face.

Beatrice and Edoardo have never shown photos of Sienna's face to protect her privacy and identity, it's likely the couple, who wed in 2020, will follow suit with Athena.

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their pregnancy news last autumn

Edoardo continued in his heartfelt post: "Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.

"A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Eugenie also sent a sweet congratulatory message to Beatrice

Beatice's sister, Eugenie, also shared her joy about her newborn niece. She posted the announcement on her Instagram Stories and added: "Welcome Baby Girl."

The Princess and Edoardo split their time between the royal's St James's Palace apartment in London and a £3 million countryside abode in the Cotswolds, which they purchased in 2021.