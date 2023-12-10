Princess Kate's most glittering diplomatic reception looks to date

A very large part of being the Princess of Wales is attending glamorous diplomatic receptions. As you would expect, dressing to impress is certainly the order of the evening and Princess Kate certainly knows how to pull off a dazzling evening dress.

The Princess attended the diplomatic reception this week at Buckingham Palace where she dripped in sequins. But that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kate's reception wardrobe which features many gowns from British designer Jenny Packham. Prince William's wife has continued to pull out the stops at the annual occasion with the guest list of this year's event spanning over 1,000 people.

The highly coveted invitation list includes members of the royal family themselves, of course, plus all the high commissioners and ambassadors at the foreign missions in London, as well as past prime ministers, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and other public figures.

Here are the royal's best looks from when displaying sartorial prowess has mattered most.

A blush pink moment © Getty This year Kate arrived at Buckingham Palace wearing a stunning soft pink Jenny Packham gown covered in sequins with a bejewelled neckline and waistline. She carried a Prada satin clutch in the same hue and wore a pair of pumps from one of her favourite brands – Gianvito Rossi. The star of the show was the historic Lover’s Knot Tiara, her dazzling Greville Chandelier Earrings and the Royal Victorian Order badge.



A crimson sequin moment © VICTORIA JONES In 2022 the Princess was seen at the palace in a dress made again by Jenny Packham. This year's offering was a crimson form-fitting red number with long sleeves that were covered in beads in the shape of flowers. Her hair was worn in a voluminous half updo to cater for the Lotus Flower Tiara, a pearl and diamond headpiece, that perched atop.



A frosted green moment © Getty Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a pause was put on the yearly event for 2020 and 2021. However, Kate did look beautiful at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Guinness Storehouse in 2020. The royal opted for a frosted emerald green midi dress that cinched at the waist and had a ruffle around both elbows and at the bottom hem. She added a pair of matching green suede pumps and a sparkly gold clutch.



A black velvet moment © Getty The mother-of-three pulled out all the stops at the reception held in 2019. Kate opted for a more sultry look in the form of a black velvet gown by Alexander McQueen with an unusual V-neckline, puffed shoulders and a full skirt. Her hair was worn in an elegant chignon updo to show off the Queen Mary Lovers Knot Tiara and the Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Chandelier Drop Demi-Parure Earrings that completed the look.



A beaded pewter moment © Getty In 2018 Kate went for a lighter look and reverted to the beading aesthetic. The Jenny Packham dress was a piece truly fit for a princess most traditionally with its fit and flare bridal shape and intricate sparkles and beads adorning the entire gown. The sheer fabric cap sleeves were the icing on the cake, not to mention the stunning tiara. 2018 was a big year for followers of Kate's diplomatic reception fashion as it marked the first time royal rota photographers were allowed into the palace. Before that royalists caught just a glimpse of the looks as the Princess travelled to the event.



A classic white moment © Getty It was all about a pure white moment for Kate in 2017. Royal watchers caught a glimpse of her look as she travelled by car to the palace. The royal was seen in a dress with a bejewelled rounded neckline and a diamond necklace from the late Queen's collection and pearl earrings sat well alongside her impressive tiara. Kate also wore the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II ribbon for the first time.



A festive red moment © Getty In 2016, the royal epitomised Christmas spirit in the most beautiful red gown. The then-Duchess of Cambridge was photographed with her husband as well as the late Queen, the late Prince Phillip, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla. Kate glowed in a fit-and-flare gown with a cap-sleeved bodice covered in red lace. The tulle skirt had a touch of balletic energy and her brunette locks were once again worn in a low updo to allow for the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot Tiara and to reveal her Diamond Frame Earrings from the late Queen's collection.



A delicate lace moment © Getty A glimpse of the Princess' was seen from a car window in 2015. Royal watchers spotted Kate in a gown with a high lace neck and she once again wore her hair in a twisted knot updo.



