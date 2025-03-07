Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's fans spot big change during glam appearance with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Subscribe
Princess Beatrice's fans spot big change during glam appearance with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice in white with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a suit© Dave Benett/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice's fans spot big change during glam appearance with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Sarah Ferguson's daughter made her first outing since Athena's birth

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi left their two young children Sienna and Athena at home for a couple's outing on Thursday.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter's glamorous appearance at Borne's Wonderland gala – which helps raise funds for research into preventing premature births – left fans commenting on her recent transformation.

Princess Beatrice looked elegant in xxx at Borne's Wonderland event© PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice looked elegant in Self-Portrait at Borne's Wonderland event

Looking as elegant as ever, the mother-of-two was pictured at the Victoria and Albert Museum in a Self-Portrait cream tailored midi dress, which featured shoulder pads, pearl-encrusted bows, a belted waist and a knit skirt. 

She completed her effortlessly glamorous ensemble with beige Jennifer Chamandi heels and a Roger Vivier silver clutch, styling her red hair into bouncy waves.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Why Princess Beatrice was the best dressed royal in 2024

Many of Beatrice's followers took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out her style transformation since marrying Edoardo in 2020.

"I also like her fashion choices now that she’s married. More sophisticated and elegant. She looks beautiful in this two piece," gushed one, and another agreed, writing: "She looks very nice. I like how she has become chic since getting married."

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre on November 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Anti Slavery Collective)© Dave Benett
Fans have praised Beatrice's style evolution since getting married

The sentiment continued with comments such as: "She really has been dressing well since Edo came on the scene," and: "Edo has had a very positive influence on her."

Royal marriage

Princess Beatrice's dress © Alamy
Princess Beatrice's Norman Hartnell dress was on loan from the late Queen Elizabeth II

The couple tied the knot on 17 July 2020, four months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite pushing back their original wedding date of 29 May 2020, they had a socially-distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor with a limited guest list. 

Beatrice surprised fans by choosing an unconventional wedding dress borrowed from her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Designed by Norman Hartnell, the midi dress featured organza sleeves, diamanté details and a geometric checkered bodice, which she teamed with recycled heels – the first signal of her changing modern fashion sense. 

Since then, she has blossomed in the clothing department, experimenting with different styles, silhouettes and brands, and swapping avant-garde accessories for feminine and simple ensembles.

Fashion transformation

Princess Beatrice of York in a nude dress and fascinator at Prince William's royal wedding© Chris Jackson
Princess Beatrice was criticised for her hat at Prince William's royal wedding

Fashion expert Miranda Holder previously explained: "The Princess has always favoured more romantic, feminine silhouettes and daintier prints and textures such as florals and lace which really suit her.

"At the same time, she also has a more dramatic, experimental side (which is a stylist’s dream to work with) and is not afraid to try something different on the bolder side - hence the now infamous hat she sported at William and Kate’s wedding."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in coats© Getty
Beatrice often sports tailored coats

The latter saw her receive backlash, but she has since won over royal fans with her penchant for nipped-in waistlines and structured silhouettes – two key design elements of her latest look.

The outing was close to Beatrice and Edoardo's hearts, since it marked their first appearance since giving birth to their second child, Athena Elizabeth, who was born prematurely in January.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More