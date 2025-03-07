Princess Beatrice's fans spot big change during glam appearance with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi left their two young children Sienna and Athena at home for a couple's outing on Thursday.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter's glamorous appearance at Borne's Wonderland gala – which helps raise funds for research into preventing premature births – left fans commenting on her recent transformation.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked elegant in Self-Portrait at Borne's Wonderland event

Looking as elegant as ever, the mother-of-two was pictured at the Victoria and Albert Museum in a Self-Portrait cream tailored midi dress, which featured shoulder pads, pearl-encrusted bows, a belted waist and a knit skirt.

She completed her effortlessly glamorous ensemble with beige Jennifer Chamandi heels and a Roger Vivier silver clutch, styling her red hair into bouncy waves.

Many of Beatrice's followers took to X (formerly Twitter) to point out her style transformation since marrying Edoardo in 2020.

"I also like her fashion choices now that she’s married. More sophisticated and elegant. She looks beautiful in this two piece," gushed one, and another agreed, writing: "She looks very nice. I like how she has become chic since getting married."

© Dave Benett Fans have praised Beatrice's style evolution since getting married

The sentiment continued with comments such as: "She really has been dressing well since Edo came on the scene," and: "Edo has had a very positive influence on her."

Royal marriage

© Alamy Princess Beatrice's Norman Hartnell dress was on loan from the late Queen Elizabeth II

The couple tied the knot on 17 July 2020, four months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite pushing back their original wedding date of 29 May 2020, they had a socially-distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor with a limited guest list.

Beatrice surprised fans by choosing an unconventional wedding dress borrowed from her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Designed by Norman Hartnell, the midi dress featured organza sleeves, diamanté details and a geometric checkered bodice, which she teamed with recycled heels – the first signal of her changing modern fashion sense.

Since then, she has blossomed in the clothing department, experimenting with different styles, silhouettes and brands, and swapping avant-garde accessories for feminine and simple ensembles.

Fashion transformation

© Chris Jackson Princess Beatrice was criticised for her hat at Prince William's royal wedding

Fashion expert Miranda Holder previously explained: "The Princess has always favoured more romantic, feminine silhouettes and daintier prints and textures such as florals and lace which really suit her.

"At the same time, she also has a more dramatic, experimental side (which is a stylist’s dream to work with) and is not afraid to try something different on the bolder side - hence the now infamous hat she sported at William and Kate’s wedding."

© Getty Beatrice often sports tailored coats

The latter saw her receive backlash, but she has since won over royal fans with her penchant for nipped-in waistlines and structured silhouettes – two key design elements of her latest look.

The outing was close to Beatrice and Edoardo's hearts, since it marked their first appearance since giving birth to their second child, Athena Elizabeth, who was born prematurely in January.