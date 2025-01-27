Princess Beatrice's life in the Cotswolds set to change following baby news

Despite growing up between Windsor and London with the rest of the royal family, Princess Beatrice made the decision to upsticks and relocate to the Cotswolds when she began building her own family.

The 36-year-old, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their daughter Sienna, three, live in Oxfordshire, with Edoardo's son from his previous relationship, Wolfie, eight. Beatrice and Edoardo are also expecting their second child, due this spring.

While Beatrice lives further away from her Berkshire-based parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, she still has support nearby, with her best friend, nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who lives a short drive away from their Oxfordshire abode.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Gabriela are close

Gabriela and Beatrice are extremely close, with the nutritionist giving a rare insight into their friendship during an interview with HELLO! in November 2024, explaining how the fact that they were both pregnant at the same time was a special experience."Bea spends a lot of time in the countryside now too, and she's only a short drive away, so it's super nice for us and it will be lovely for the babies to be friends too," Gabriela shared.

Of Beatrice's expectant status, Gabriela added: "I'm so excited for Beatrice and it's really good fun to be able to share my pregnancy with my friend."

Beatrice echoed the sentiment, adding: "I am grateful we are going through this process together. We are lucky enough to have children at similar ages and stages, and having such a thoughtful friend to laugh with together through the moments is a wonderful support system."

Changing friendships

Gabriela shared that the families spend a lot of time together, with the women godmother to one another's children. The amount of time spent together could be about to change, as Gabriela recently gave birth – meaning she will perhaps have less time to spend with Beatrice in the coming months – whose own baby is due soon.

Gabriela Peacock recently gave birth

Princess Beatrice lamented the busyness of family life when speaking to HELLO! last year, sharing: "When you are growing families, sometimes there is not a lot of time to make it all perfect all the time."

That said, the women's roles as godmothers help them in their bond, with Gabriela telling HELLO!: "It keeps our friendship nice and tight because you make that extra effort to be present."

Gabriela shares she has learned a lot from her royal best friend, explaining: "She's very good at prioritising her children and she's so natural with babies – much better than I am. She's incredible with Sienna and Wolfie and I would say that she's got a perfect kind of work-life balance."

© CHRIS JACKSON Princess Beatrice is close to her stepson Wolfie

We hope the nutritionist has picked up a few tips from her pal about maintaining a balanced work-life setup, and can't wait to hear how Beatrice's first meeting with Gabriela's new baby goes.

