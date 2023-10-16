Princess Kate experiences awkward fashion faux pas at Rugby World Cup - did you notice?

The Princess of Wales was a good luck charm for England as she cheered them on against France in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday, seeing them through to the semi-final.

Princess Kate, 42, who is the patron of the Rugby Football Union, looked immaculate as ever to watch the match. Donning an expertly styled hybrid of high street and designer, the wife of Prince William rocked a Zara bouclé blazer with a £3,960 Chanel mini flap bag.

Despite her impeccable fashion sense, the mother-of-three wasn't immune to a fashion faux pas as she stepped out at the Stade de Marseille. Royal fans were quick to pick up on live footage of the Princess from the event, which was aired on live TV.

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Lady Hilary were both wearing white bouclé blazers

The royal was seated next to rugby legend Sir Bill Beaumont CBE and his wife, Lady Hilary Beaumont, who appeared to be wearing the exact same blazer as the Princess of Wales.

"That lady is wearing the same jacket!" wrote a royal watcher on X, formerly known as Twitter, as another wrote: "Imagine turning up in the same outfit as the Princess of Wales, I'd be thrilled!" along with a red love heart.

© Getty The Princess of Wales in the stands with Bill Beaumont, the chairperson of World Rugby (right) and his wife Lady Hilary Beaumont

The Princess didn't seem to be phased by her accidental twinning fashion moment, keeping her focus on the game and celebrating proudly when England reached their victory.

Princess Kate asked Sir Bill, who is chairman of World Rugby, if he was "still surviving" after all the games so far, to which he replied: "Absolutely," adding that it had been “brilliant” and he had seen 18 matches.

© David Davies - PA Images The Princess of Wales looked imacculate in her Zara blazer

Sir Bill then asked if Prince George had enjoyed attending the match on Saturday with Prince William, to which Kate replied: "He did, he loved it so much."

It's not the first time the royal has experienced an accidental mishap in the wardrobe department.

HELLO! previously spoke to Shika Bodani of Front Row, who revealed a shocking fashion faux pas involving one of the royal's red carpet moments. "Funnily enough, we actually had another client renting [the Roland Mouret] to wear on the red carpet at the Top Gun premiere," says Shika.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore the same Roland Mouret dress as another guest at the premiere

"We sent her multiple dresses to choose from and she ended up choosing the Roland Mouret. Can you imagine wearing the same dress at the same time as the Princess of Wales? You'd instantly be considered a fashion icon. I can't even imagine what Kate was thinking!"