Georgia Toffolo just wore Princess Diana's most iconic outfit - and pulled it off

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival is taking place this week, and we have been loving doing a bit of style spotting at all the expertly well-dressed racegoers.

On day three, the gorgeous Georgia Toffolo wowed the crowds in a fun yet classic getup. The newly-married reality star rocked a fabulous mini skirt in racing green which she teamed with a co-ordinating Fairfax & Favour jacket and a modern, avant-garde bow fascinator.

© Getty Images Georgia looked fabulous at day three of the Cheltenham Festival

But did you see her jumper? The blonde beauty paid homage to the late Princess Diana, delighting royal fans by donning a red knitted jumper which featured a plethora of white sheep emblazoned on the front. How cool?

© PA Images via Getty Images Georgia's sheep jumper was just like Princess Diana's

Princess Diana wore the statement knit back in 1981 to watch her then-fiancé Prince Charles play polo.

© Getty Diana styled her iconic jumper with white trousers

She memorably teamed it with white trousers, pumps and Hollywood-style aviator shades.

The fun and funky jumper was designed by Sally Muir and Joanna Osbourne, as part of their knitwear label, Warm & Wonderful.

© Getty Diana's jumper was sold at auction via Sotheby's

The jumper was later auctioned at Sotheby's in New York in 2023.

It was originally predicted to fetch between $50,000 and $80,000, but later sold for a jaw-dropping $1.1 million (£920,000) which was more than 14 times the asking price.

The winning bidder, who remains unidentified, set a new world record for the largest sum ever paid at auction for a piece of knitwear. The previous record, set in 2019, was $334,000 for a green cardigan worn by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Georgia's busy month

It's been a busy March for the former Made In Chelsea star, affectionately known as Toff. Georgia married her partner James Watt in an intimate ceremony in North East Scotland.

© Instagram Georgia recently got married!

The couple revealed they'd "eloped" and gave guests just 48 hours' notice to join them on their big day. Sharing some snaps on Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: "James and I got married today. 1st March will forever be the best day of my life - the day I became your wife. We eloped!" Toff wrote in her caption. "Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6°C. Wind: 17 knots North Westerly. Location: North East Scotland."