Princess Kate pays moving tribute to friend's late daughter with deeply sentimental accessory

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Birmingham on Tuesday for a poignant engagement marking World Mental Health Day.

The royals, together with The Royal Foundation and in partnership with The Mix and with the support of BBC Radio 1, hosted a forum for young people at Factory Works in Birmingham.

Exploring our Emotional Worlds sets out to highlight the importance of understanding our emotions and building positive relationships as the bedrock of our mental wellbeing.

WATCH: Princess Kate makes quite the entrance in canary yellow

Princess Kate can do no wrong in the style department, and her recycled blazer worn to Birmingham on Tuesday was no exception to her winning streak of stunning looks.

The mother-of-three donned a bold and beautiful tailored jacket with wide-leg trousers, championing canary yellow in her L.K. Bennett outerwear.

© Getty Princess Kate wore yellow in sync with #HelloYellow for World Mental Health Day

Despite twinning with the sunshine, Princess Kate's outfit felt suitably autumnal as she layered with a long-sleeved black top. The royal slipped into towering heels, wearing her bouncy brunette curls as the ultimate accessory.

© Getty Mental health has been a big focus for William and Kate for years

According to Royal Editor of The Daily Mail, Princess Kate was wearing a pair of earrings given to her by Maidenhead Rugby Club coach Sarah Renton, made in memory of her daughter, Issy, who tragically took her own life earlier this year.

© WPA Pool The Princess of Wales wore delicate gold hoops made in memory of Issy, a young person who tragically took her own life

The royal's symbolic choice of jewellery isn't the first time Kate has made a touching nod to the cause at hand with her accessories.

In a mark of solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, Princess Kate wore a diamond and sapphire necklace to the Commonwealth Day service back in 2022.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore blue in solidarity with Ukraine

The royal significantly wore the dazzling jewels for the first time back in 2020 to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaving many royal fans to think she had chosen the poignant jewels on purpose.