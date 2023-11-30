Kate Middleton's £70m inherited jewellery that belonged to late Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales has several meaningful pieces of jewellery in her personal collection, many of which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Since becoming a member of the royal family, the late Queen Elizabeth II also trusted Princess Kate with some of her most valuable jewels, including the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace – estimated to be worth around £66.3 million.

WATCH: Inside the Queen's magnificent jewellery collection

Since the death of Her Late Majesty, the Princess of Wales has continued to honour her through wearing her jewellery, which is no doubt a testament to their close relationship and the Queen's trust in Kate as a loyal member of the Firm.

From inherited heirlooms to dazzling diamond sets and tiaras fit for a future Queen, keep scrolling to see all the pieces from the late monarch's jewellery collection that Princess Kate has worn over the years…

Diamond and Pearl Leaf Earrings - £40,000 On Remembrance Sunday this year, the Princess of Wales debuted never-before-seen earrings, believed to be part of the same demi-parure of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond and Pearl Leaf brooch. Diamond experts at Steven Stone told HELLO! that the precious set is valued at approximately £40,000. "A particularly appropriate choice for the poignant service, white jewels such as pearl and diamond pieces are often worn for mourning – a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II's George VI Festoon Necklace - £2.4 million The Princess of Wales made history in the official portraits from King Charles' coronation, becoming the first woman, besides Queen Elizabeth II herself, to wear the late monarch's spellbinding George VI Festoon Necklace. The statement piece, which Steven Stone deem to be worth approximately £2.4 million, features a three-strand diamond design containing 105 loose collet-set diamonds from the royal vault into a necklace, introduced into the crown collection by his mother, Queen Mary.

The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace - £66.3 million The Princess of Wales was lucky enough to wear the Queen's incredibly sentimental Nizam of Hyderabad necklace when she attended a black-tie reception at the National Portrait Gallery in 2014, rewearing it at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps in 2019. The late monarch personally loaned Princess Kate the multi-million-pound platinum and diamond Cartier necklace, which was a wedding gift from the monarch of India's Hyderabad State, Asaf Jah VII, in 1947.

The Diamond and Pearl Oak Leaf Brooch - £65,000 A sombre Princess Kate was a vision of ethereal grace as she sported a black wool Catherine Walker coat dress and a traditional mourning veil for the procession of the late Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall. The royal paid homage to Her Late Majesty by wearing her Diamond and Pearl Oak Leaf Brooch. Composed of three leaves, each of which are outlined in yellow gold, a sizeable mabe pearl is positioned at the centre of each and finished with a scattering of small diamonds. Oak has often been an important symbol linked to Royalty, signifying longevity, strength, power, loyalty, and stability; all qualities the Queen was well known for. Gemologist Alexandra Michell from Prestige Pawnbrokers of Channel 4's Posh Pawn told HELLO! the brooch is worth an estimated £65,000.



Cartier Halo Tiara - £1 million © Max Mumby/Indigo Prince William's bride marked a royal first when she wore the late Queen's Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day in 2011. The breathtaking tiara includes a total of 739 brilliant diamonds and 149 baton diamonds, dating back to 1936. Jewellery experts estimate the price to be upwards of £1 million.

The Emerald Tassel Suite - £1 million During an evening reception in Jamaica in 2022, Princess Kate dazzled in a green organza gown by Jenny Packham, which she teamed with Queen Elizabeth II’s emerald and diamond earrings and matching bracelet. The demi-parure includes at least four pieces: the necklace, a pair of earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. According to The Court Jeweller, the set seems most likely to have been a gift from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates. The late Queen first debuted the glittering at a state dinner held for the Sheikh at London’s Claridge’s Hotel in 1989. It's not known exactly how much the precious set of jewels cost, but given the number of pieces in the demi-parure, jewellers have estimated the Emerald Tassel Suite to be upwards of £1 million in total.

Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings Kate was pictured wearing poignant jewels from the Queen's collection as she joined her husband Prince William at St George's Chapel in Windsor for the funeral of Prince Philip. With her dark hair styled in an elegant updo, the royal gave fans a better look at the Bahrain Diamond and Pearl Drop earrings, which were given to the Queen for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.