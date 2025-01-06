Queen Rania is bewitching in the most unique shoes we've seen a royal wear

Queen Rania of Jordan wasted no time in returning to royal duties in 2025, visiting the governorate of Jerash on Sunday, where she met with members of the Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development.

During the visit, Her Majesty met with the Darb Al Noor President, Noor Banat, who told the Queen about its programs and partnerships with local institutions. The association aims to empower youth and women by supporting their small projects, while also providing safe spaces and educational programs for children.

Looking bewitching in an all-black ensemble, the Jordanian royal, 54, rocked a belted black midi dress.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania wore a black belted dress and point-toe heels

Boasting a military-style silhouette with cuffed sleeves, a collared neckline and two front pockets, Queen Rania's simple yet sophisticated dress was the perfect attire to complement her effortless elegance.

Adding detail to her look, the royal's belted dress featured a delicate gold chain on the buckle. She also slipped into towering point-toe heeled mules, which boasted a unique design that hugged her foot.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania visits the Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development in Jerash

As for beauty, Queen Rania rocked her usual bouncy blow dry and sported a coffee-hued smokey eye and bronze contour.

During her royal duties, Her Majesty also toured Beit Al-Aseilat rest stop, established by Darb Al Noor to provide tourists with an authentic local culinary experience, where they can partake in the production of olive oil, za’atar, and sumac among other food products.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Jordanian Queen looked radiant for the occasion

She observed the olive pressing process from which olive oil is extracted and met with a number of Beit Al-Aseilat’s production kitchen employees, before stopping by the rest stop’s shop, which offers a range of local products made by women and youth from Jerash.

Taking to Instagram, Queen Rania [@queenrania] penned: "At Beit Al-Aseilat in beautiful Jerash earlier today, where I met the wonderful people behind Darb Al Noor Association for Community Development, as well as a group of creative men and women running their own small income-generating projects across Jerash."

The Jordanian Queen, who became a grandmother for the first time last year, appeared to take style notes from her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa for the poignant occasion.

Last month, the wife of Crown Prince Hussein stepped out just three months after giving birth to their daughter, Princess Imaan, and looked incredible in a waist-cinching black outfit.

© Alamy Princess Rajwa wore a similar outfit to the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session

New mother Princess Rajwa paired wide-leg trousers with a wrap over blazer that tied at her waist - a look that echoed Queen Rania's on Sunday.

The most notable part of her look, however, was the Princess' post-baby hair transformation. Rajwa's ultra-long brunette locks had been styled in loose waves – which have often been compared to the Princess of Wales' trademark look – while her curtain bangs framed her face.