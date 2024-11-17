Sporty Princess Charlene looks so different as she rocks a tracksuit

If there was an award for the most luxurious royal wardrobe, Princess Charlene of Monaco would undoubtedly reign supreme.

Despite admitting in a 2010 Tatler interview that she was once "totally clueless about fashion," the wife of Prince Albert has sartorially bloomed as Monaco's fashion darling, with designers falling at their feet to dress her.

That is why, on rare occasions like at the 25th 'No Finish Line' race on Saturday, it is always a surprise to see the inimitable Princess Charlene dressed in an athletic tracksuit.

© Instagram / Eric Mathon / Palais Princier The Princess looked sporty for the occasion

Stepping out to support the charity race, where every kilometre completed is converted into a donation to benefit disadvantaged or sick children, the royal got into the athletic spirit.

Princess Charlene slipped into fitted black tracksuit bottoms, black chunky trainers and a simple white T-shirt. She layered with the charity's emblematic red zip-up jacket.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier The royal made a rare appearance in tracksuit bottoms

Despite her sporty attire, the Monegasque royal looked sleek and stylish as always. She swept her icy blonde hair behind her ears and opted for a hydrating, natural makeup look to highlight her striking features.

According to local publication Monaco Life, the 'No Finish Line' event began in 1999 as a local charity race, and is now a global movement. "In celebration of its 25th anniversary, event patron Princess Charlene will be on hand to launch the much-anticipated race."

Princess Charlene's passion for sport © Getty Princess Charlene was an Olympic swimmer The South African-born royal has been invested in sport all her life, and had an illustrious sporting career as a professional swimmer before she found love with Prince Albert.

© Getty Charlene represented South Africa in the 2000 Olympics Aside from her glittering Olympic career, Charlene won three gold medals and a silver medal at the 1999 All-Africa Games in Johannesburg, going on to represent South Africa at the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in the 4 × 100 m medley relay.

© VALERY HACHE While the royal still loves sport, she admitted it is hard to train like she used to Despite dedicating most of her childhood and early adulthood to the pool, the mother-of-two has admitted she finds it difficult to swim nowadays.

© Pascal Le Segretain Princess Charlene married Prince Albert, who is also a former Olympian In a candid interview with Gala magazine, the Princess opened up about her limited workout routine. "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she began. "I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."