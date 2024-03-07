High street shopping: 10 things from & Other Stories that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is & Other Stories.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

Here are 10 things from & Other Stories that look expensive, according to a fashion editor

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.