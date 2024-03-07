High street shopping: 10 things from & Other Stories that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.
Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.
Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is & Other Stories.
How we chose the pieces:
Aesthetic: Each week we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.
Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
Here are 10 things from & Other Stories that look expensive, according to a fashion editor
Textured A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
With summer on the horizon, we're prepping our new season wardrobe. We love this embellished mini skirt - it's giving us Huishan Zhang vibes.
Leather-Trimmed Straw Tote
& Other Stories
A basket bag is a must-have for summer holidays and this one is big enough to fit all your beach essentials. We love the contrasting raffia finish.
Tailored Blazer
& Other Stories
A blazer is an essential piece for any capsule wardrobe. Worn with jeans, a midi skirt or over a floaty dress, it will instantly make you feel more put together.
Sculptural Lobe Earrings
& Other Stories
Silver jewellery is finally having it's moment and dominated the SS24 runways. This pair will easily slot into your everyday wardrobe .
Puff Sleeve Peplum Blouse
& Other Stories
The shirred bustier detail and intricate embroidered sleeves make this blouse easily mistaken for designer. It's the perfect piece for a 'jeans and a nice top' kind of night.
Tie-Detailed V-Cut Dress
& Other Stories
Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe - pink is going to be big this season so get ahead of the trend. We love the flattering element of the tie-detailing on the side.
Sculptural Heel Leather Mules
& Other Stories
A mule is a must-have footwear piece in any wardrobe and the sculptural, twisted heel adds a luxe feel. Pair with gold jewellery to tie your look together.
Perle de Coco Eau de Toilette
& Other Stories
With notes of coconut, vanilla and caramel, this fragrance will transport you to warmer days. Plus, it will also look pretty on your dressing table.
Pleated Denim Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
After their resurgence last summer, the denim skirt is sticking around and we love the the maxi length and flared hem on this number. Pair it with a simple tee or crisp shirt for an elevated feel.
Open Back Midi Dress
& Other Stories
With it's puffed sleeves, tie waist and open back, this dress is giving us serious Rejina Pyo vibes.
