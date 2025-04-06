Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle just shocked fashion fans in an £18 Ralph Lauren style jumper
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex makes an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre wearing a white coat and hair up in 2018.© Shutterstock

Meghan Markle just shocked fashion fans in an £18 Ralph Lauren style jumper

Prince Harry's wife loves a bargain!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle has been showcasing her home life frequently on her Instagram account, which has amassed millions of followers since she returned to social media at the start of 2025.

One of the things fans have loved to see in particular, are glimpses of her incredible, laid-back yet timeless wardrobe. Yes, we know the Duchess of Sussex is partial to an array of designer threads, but she does enjoy the odd bargain too, and on Friday, she showcased one of the most affordable looks.

meghan markle gap 2 piece set.© Instagram @meghan
Meghan wore a bargain Gap 2-piece knit set in an Instagram reel

Taking to Instagram to share herself making a pudding named after her daughter, Lilibet, the former Suits star looked super relaxed and happy as she made her delightful concoction, sporting a lovely cream cable knit jumper.

While mixing her pudding, Meghan's GAP cream knit looked like the ultimate in cosy homeware. Of the cable knit variety, it featured the standout stitch running through it and looked ultra soft. 

Cream CashSoft Cable-Knit Jumper, £18, GAP, worn by Meghan Markle
'Cream CashSoft Cable-Knit Jumper', £18, GAP

Although GAP was famously worn in the 90s, it's since had a comeback and is still highly regarded as the place to go for classic separates.

Meghan wore the 'Cream CashSoft Cable-Knit Jumper' which also comes in grey and was originally priced at £45. 

It's since been reduced to just £18 online, and currently, all sizes are available.

This item may just be one of Meghan's cheapest looks she's ever sported.

Ralph Lauren Cashmere Cable Knit Jumper
Ralph Lauren's cable knit jumpers are legendary in the fashion world

We have to say though, we initially thought she was wearing a Ralph Lauren item. Not only is the mother-of-two a huge fan of the famously preppy label, wearing their items to a variety of events, but the brand is known for their cable knit jumper, which is a dead ringer for this GAP version.

The history of Ralph Lauren's most famous item

When you think of Ralph Lauren, many people have a vision of the mighty polo shirt and of course, the cable knit jumper, which comes in a plethora of timeless tones.

meghan markle navy blue blazer© Photo: Rex
Meghan Markle wore a Ralph Lauren blazer when pregnant

The website says of the style: "Ralph Lauren’s cable sweater is iconic today in part because every detail reflects the world’s finest techniques: how the cashmere is carefully combed from the underbelly of goats in the mountains of Mongolia, or the way a centuries-old Italian mill spins and washes the yarn. "

