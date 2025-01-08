Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall, 43, shocks in backless dress - and you should see her silhouette
Zara Tindall attends day 2 'Style Wednesday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2024 in Cheltenham, England. This year organisers at the Cheltenham Festival have decided to re-style the traditional Ladies Day Meet calling it Style Wednesday. © Getty Images

Zara Tindall shocks in backless dress - and you should see her silhouette

Mike Tindall's wife looked incredible in her new dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall is currently sunning herself in Australia with her former England Rugby star husband Mike, and has really relaxed in the warm climate when it comes to her wardrobe.

In a post that was shared on Pacific Fair, the 43-year-old was seen shopping and visiting various stores, picking out fashion items. In the video, the daughter of Princess Anne can be seen rocking a beautiful blue floral dress, which was designed with gathered puff sleeves. 

As she turned around, you could see that the frock was actually backless, fastened with a bow as part of the fabric. How gorgeous!

WATCH: Zara & Mike Tindall – a royal power couple

Zara and Mike Zara are visiting Australia for the annual Magic Millions event that they frequent every year.

  Zara's stylish Christmas

We last saw the couple on Christmas Day when they went to Church with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham. 

Zara Tindall in burgundy coat and Mike Tindall in suit© Getty
Zara and Mike Tindall attend the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church 2024

Blonde Zara looked delightful, wearing a deep burgundy coat over dark knitwear, accessorising her royally-approved look with black suede heeled boots and Lalage Beaumont's 'Odette Mini Dolomite Pebble Print' handbag in the same burgundy shade.

The Tindalls attended the Christmas morning service in Sandringham © UK Press via Getty Images
Zara looked lovely in maroon

A few days later, Zara and her family were joined by their three adorable children Mia, ten, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, at the Cheltenham New Year's Day races. The happy family looked in great spirits as they enjoyed the equestrian event, and looked stylish to boot.

Showcasing a great outfit once again, the horse-lover sported a chic pinstripe power suit consisting of a navy double-breasted blazer and matching flared trousers by Veronica Beard, a brand loved by her cousin Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

couple at races with umbrella© Getty Images
Mike and Zara braved the rain on New Year's Day

The former Olympian kept the chill at bay with a burgundy roll-neck top by Karen Millen and a pair of burgundy leather gloves. Zara accessorised with the royal family's favourite hair accessory - a chunky velvet headband in maroon.

Mia Tindall watches the racing as she attends the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 1, 2025 in Cheltenham, England. © Getty Images
Mia Tindall wearing a dress from Zara at the races

It seems that Zara's eldest daughter Mia is a chip off the block! The young royal stole the show as she watched the event from a balcony, wearing a delightful black dress that was emblazoned with a pretty bow print. It wasn't a designer number, but it was actually from high street mecca Zara, costing just £18 in the New Year sale. Bargain! 

