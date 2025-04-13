Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Margaret is the timeless blueprint for sophisticated summer style - see her best looks
woman standing waving© Getty Images

The sister of the late Queen Elizabeth was always one of the most stylish royals

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Margaret, the younger sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was always known for her impeccable sense of style.

Even dating right back to the 1940s, she kicked off the polka dot craze that would become a staple of the British royal family's sartorial lineage.

A 16-year-old Princess Margaret in a silk polka-dotted dress in 1947© PA Images via Getty Images
A 16-year-old Princess Margaret in a silk polka-dotted dress in 1947

Though she stepped out in the most stylish outfits all year-round, summer was truly her season, when her eye for an incredible outfit was put to its best use.

From her gorgeous patterned dresses to possibly the most fashion-forward accessories we've ever seen from a British royal, see a series of her greatest outfits below…

woman in bright yellow dress standing waving© Getty Images

Princess Margaret in Jamaica, 1962

Alongside her then-husband Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret visited Jamaica to attend the ceremonies taking place to mark the former British colony's independence. The mother of Lady Sarah Chatto looked radiant in a pastel yellow summer dress with a matching hat, complete with her signature white leather gloves and bag.

two women standing in front of child© Getty Images

Showing her sister Queen Elizabeth II around Mustique in 1977

Princess Margaret had long felt connected to the Caribbean island of Mustique, having been given a 10-acre plot of land there by Colin Tennant as a wedding gift. It is believed that she visited the island twice a year, and spent a lot of time there both during and after her marriage to Lord Snowdon. 

The sisters were elegantly co-ordinated in their light-coloured dresses with geometric patterns. Margaret's mostly monochrome outfit was simple but chic, complete with sunglasses and a pair of white platform sandals.

two women in futuristic sci-fi sunglasses© Getty Images

Princess Margaret's fashion-forward accessory

Though the entire outfit wasn't pictured, we couldn't resist including Margaret's futuristic sunglasses from her holiday to Costa Smeralda, Sardinia in 1967. This sci-fi fit is easily one of the most daring accessories we've seen on a British royal to date.

black and white photo of woman standing with camera© Getty Images

Princess Margaret on her tour of East Africa, 1956

Even in black and white, her outfits always popped – her black-and-white striped summer dress is a little bolder than the colours would imply, thanks to its blocky patterns. Rounded off with some simple but sleek accessories (including the camera!), this ensemble is undeniably one of her most iconic.

woman and man walking alongside one another © AFP via Getty Images

Princess Margaret with her husband the Earl of Snowdon in the Bahamas, 1967

Beaming alongside her then-husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Queen Elizabeth's younger sister looked magnificent in a bright mini dress with vibrant floral patterns, with a baby blue bow sat upon her short hair. Complete with matching textured white leather on her flats and bag, this outfit from the ever-fashionable Princess Margaret is a masterclass in co-ordination.

