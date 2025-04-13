Princess Margaret is the timeless blueprint for sophisticated summer style - see her best looks

Princess Margaret, the younger sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was always known for her impeccable sense of style.

Even dating right back to the 1940s, she kicked off the polka dot craze that would become a staple of the British royal family's sartorial lineage.

© PA Images via Getty Images A 16-year-old Princess Margaret in a silk polka-dotted dress in 1947

Though she stepped out in the most stylish outfits all year-round, summer was truly her season, when her eye for an incredible outfit was put to its best use.

From her gorgeous patterned dresses to possibly the most fashion-forward accessories we've ever seen from a British royal, see a series of her greatest outfits below…

© Getty Images Princess Margaret in Jamaica, 1962 Alongside her then-husband Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret visited Jamaica to attend the ceremonies taking place to mark the former British colony's independence. The mother of Lady Sarah Chatto looked radiant in a pastel yellow summer dress with a matching hat, complete with her signature white leather gloves and bag.

© Getty Images Showing her sister Queen Elizabeth II around Mustique in 1977 Princess Margaret had long felt connected to the Caribbean island of Mustique, having been given a 10-acre plot of land there by Colin Tennant as a wedding gift. It is believed that she visited the island twice a year, and spent a lot of time there both during and after her marriage to Lord Snowdon. The sisters were elegantly co-ordinated in their light-coloured dresses with geometric patterns. Margaret's mostly monochrome outfit was simple but chic, complete with sunglasses and a pair of white platform sandals.

© Getty Images Princess Margaret's fashion-forward accessory Though the entire outfit wasn't pictured, we couldn't resist including Margaret's futuristic sunglasses from her holiday to Costa Smeralda, Sardinia in 1967. This sci-fi fit is easily one of the most daring accessories we've seen on a British royal to date.

© Getty Images Princess Margaret on her tour of East Africa, 1956 Even in black and white, her outfits always popped – her black-and-white striped summer dress is a little bolder than the colours would imply, thanks to its blocky patterns. Rounded off with some simple but sleek accessories (including the camera!), this ensemble is undeniably one of her most iconic.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Margaret with her husband the Earl of Snowdon in the Bahamas, 1967 Beaming alongside her then-husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Queen Elizabeth's younger sister looked magnificent in a bright mini dress with vibrant floral patterns, with a baby blue bow sat upon her short hair. Complete with matching textured white leather on her flats and bag, this outfit from the ever-fashionable Princess Margaret is a masterclass in co-ordination.