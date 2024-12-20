Princess Gabriella is mum Princess Charlene's double in new festive look

Princess Gabriella looked adorable on Wednesday as she stepped out alongside both parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, as well as her twin brother Prince Jacques for the annual Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony.
The nine-year-old royal headed out in an adorable red jumper dress with a roll-neck. It was teamed with a festive red wool coat and ballet shoes, as well as a cute bubble headband.
She was the spitting image of her mother who wore a sublime scarlet red coat by DidierAngelo with dramatic lapels to a ceremony marking the National Day in Monaco last November.
Like her daughter, Charlene embraced a monochrome moment with a red fine knit dress under her wool coat and added a ruby-hued fascinator.
For this year's Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony, Prince Albert's wife was seen sporting a cashmere cape from Akris with her go-to 'Ribbon 85' boots from Gianvito Rossi. To coordinate her look with Gabriella, the mother of two wore a festive red tartan scarf.
The last time Charlene wore her knee-high boots was to launch Christmas Illuminations on Place du Casino and by no coincidence, Gabriella also wore riding boots.
Gabriella's mini-me wardrobe
It is not the first time that Gabriella has been dressed to look like her mother's mini-me. Earlier this month the former Olympic swimmer dressed in a gingerbread-hued ensemble featuring a wool coat, longline trousers, and raffia heels topped off with dark Prada sunnies.
Gabriella looked almost identical in a coat in the same neutral shade and matching shades as they attended the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco.
Meanwhile, Gabriella and Charlene embraced candy colours on Monaco's national day with the matriarch rocking a lilac two-piece set by Louis Vuitton while her daughter wore a coat dress in a similar colour and sweet headband.
Speaking to Monaco-Matin newspaper in 2022, the former Olympic swimmer opened up about her daughter's budding taste in fashion.
"Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair, and even trying on my lipsticks," the doting mum revealed. "Gabriella has her own style, and I like to encourage that individuality."
Gabriella's budding personality
The Princess has also previously opened up about Gabriella's personality and how it differs from her twin brother. "The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them," Charlene told Gala.
"Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm."
