Princess Gabriella is mum Princess Charlene's double in lookalike red coat
Princess Gabriella is mum Princess Charlene's double in lookalike red coat
Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene in coats © Getty

Princess Gabriella is mum Princess Charlene's double in new festive look

The nine-year-old royal Monagasque delivered Christmas presents  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Gabriella looked adorable on Wednesday as she stepped out alongside both parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, as well as her twin brother Prince Jacques for the annual Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony.

The nine-year-old royal headed out in an adorable red jumper dress with a roll-neck. It was teamed with a festive red wool coat and ballet shoes, as well as a cute bubble headband. 

(From L) Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the traditional Christmas tree ceremony© AFP via Getty Images

She was the spitting image of her mother who wore a sublime scarlet red coat by DidierAngelo with dramatic lapels to a ceremony marking the National Day in Monaco last November.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Like her daughter, Charlene embraced a monochrome moment with a red fine knit dress under her wool coat and added a ruby-hued fascinator.  

Princess Charlene rocked Gianvito Rossi boots© Getty

For this year's Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony, Prince Albert's wife was seen sporting a cashmere cape from Akris with her go-to 'Ribbon 85' boots from Gianvito Rossi. To coordinate her look with Gabriella, the mother of two wore a festive red tartan scarf.

Princess Charlene houndstooth coat© Instagram / Eric Mathon / Princier Palace

The last time Charlene wore her knee-high boots was to launch Christmas Illuminations on Place du Casino and by no coincidence, Gabriella also wore riding boots.

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and jacques walking © Getty

Gabriella's mini-me wardrobe

It is not the first time that Gabriella has been dressed to look like her mother's mini-me. Earlier this month the former Olympic swimmer dressed in a gingerbread-hued ensemble featuring a wool coat, longline trousers, and raffia heels topped off with dark Prada sunnies.

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella twinned in camel-coloured coats© Getty

Gabriella looked almost identical in a coat in the same neutral shade and matching shades as they attended the inauguration of the new 'Mareterra' district in Monaco.

Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Stephanie of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day celebrations in the courtyard of the Monaco palace on November 19, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco. © PLS Pool

Meanwhile, Gabriella and Charlene embraced candy colours on Monaco's national day with the matriarch rocking a lilac two-piece set by Louis Vuitton while her daughter wore a coat dress in a similar colour and sweet headband.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Prince Jacques and Gabriella pose together on Monaco's National Day

Speaking to Monaco-Matin newspaper in 2022, the former Olympic swimmer opened up about her daughter's budding taste in fashion.

"Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair, and even trying on my lipsticks," the doting mum revealed. "Gabriella has her own style, and I like to encourage that individuality." 

family at monaco national day © Getty Images

Gabriella's budding personality

The Princess has also previously opened up about Gabriella's personality and how it differs from her twin brother. "The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them," Charlene told Gala.

DISCOVER: Royal twins! From Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco to Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

"Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm."

