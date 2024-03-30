Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's unique feathered fascinators from her Easter Sunday collection
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Duchess Sophie's unique feathered fascinators from her Easter Sunday collection

The Duchess of Edinburgh has wowed in feathers alongside her children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex

2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie in fascinators
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Duchess Sophie can always be relied upon to bring out the best pieces in her wardrobe for a special occasion, and the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in the grounds at Windsor is no exception. 

For her Easter Sunday look, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, always looks fabulous in a brightly coloured look, accessorised with an apt feathered fascinator.

Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie laughing at an event© Getty
Sophie loves a dramatic fascinator

Royal followers will be keeping an eye on what Prince Edward opts to wear this year, but for now, let's take a leaf through the archives and remember all the fabulous Avant-Garde headwear that the royal has donned throughout the years. There might even be the odd matching moment with her daughter Lady Louise

2019

Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie in florals © Getty

Kicking things off in 2019, after the Duchess took a break from the annual service in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have this navy blue number which dressed up her black floral A-line dress. Her daughter Lady Louise, 20, wore a more conservative style in the same navy hue as her mother's.

2018

Sophie in pink and James Viscount Severn attend the Easter Day service © Getty

In 2018, the Duchess rocked a 1960s look with this soft pink coat dress with black piping and a muted back fascinator with subtle feather detailing.

2015

Sophie in brown fascinator and coat smiling© Getty

The royal sported a fascinator covered in an array of bright feathers that had an old-school country chic plumed feel. Duchess Sophie re-wore the fascinator from the year before when she styled it with an oatmeal coat.  

2013

Sophie in cobalt with peacock fascinator© Getty

In 2013, the royal opted for the boldest of looks, rocking a cobalt blue dress and a peacock feather-adorned fascinator with some serious height.

2012

Sophie in hot pink and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor © Getty

In 2012 it was all about the feathered hat. Sophie styled her hot pink high-necked coat dress with an oversized cream hat decorated with brown speckled feathers.

2011

Sophie in navy and Princess Eugenie of York at church© Getty

The award for the most Avant Garde piece in Sophie's collection must go to this piece from 2011. The royal wore a navy blue dress, accessorised with this pale blue feathered piece that came stuck out from her head at a right angle and was secured to her head with a thin Alice band.

2009

Sophie in oatmeal blazer and feathered hat© Getty

Major points go to Sophie for another feathered hat. The royal sported this dramatic leopard print style in 2010 with a skirt suit.

2000

Sophie in a burgundy feathered hat © Getty

At the turn of the millennium, the royal sported this burgundy hat with contrasting green feathers and roses made from sinamay.

DISCOVER: Exclusive: Why Duchess Sophie was the late Queen's 'favourite' daughter-in-law 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more