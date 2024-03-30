Duchess Sophie's unique feathered fascinators from her Easter Sunday collection

Duchess Sophie can always be relied upon to bring out the best pieces in her wardrobe for a special occasion, and the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in the grounds at Windsor is no exception.

For her Easter Sunday look, the Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, always looks fabulous in a brightly coloured look, accessorised with an apt feathered fascinator.

© Getty Sophie loves a dramatic fascinator

Royal followers will be keeping an eye on what Prince Edward opts to wear this year, but for now, let's take a leaf through the archives and remember all the fabulous Avant-Garde headwear that the royal has donned throughout the years. There might even be the odd matching moment with her daughter Lady Louise…

2019 © Getty Kicking things off in 2019, after the Duchess took a break from the annual service in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have this navy blue number which dressed up her black floral A-line dress. Her daughter Lady Louise, 20, wore a more conservative style in the same navy hue as her mother's.



2018 © Getty In 2018, the Duchess rocked a 1960s look with this soft pink coat dress with black piping and a muted back fascinator with subtle feather detailing.



2015 © Getty The royal sported a fascinator covered in an array of bright feathers that had an old-school country chic plumed feel. Duchess Sophie re-wore the fascinator from the year before when she styled it with an oatmeal coat.



2013 © Getty In 2013, the royal opted for the boldest of looks, rocking a cobalt blue dress and a peacock feather-adorned fascinator with some serious height.



2012 © Getty In 2012 it was all about the feathered hat. Sophie styled her hot pink high-necked coat dress with an oversized cream hat decorated with brown speckled feathers.



2011 © Getty The award for the most Avant Garde piece in Sophie's collection must go to this piece from 2011. The royal wore a navy blue dress, accessorised with this pale blue feathered piece that came stuck out from her head at a right angle and was secured to her head with a thin Alice band.



2009 © Getty Major points go to Sophie for another feathered hat. The royal sported this dramatic leopard print style in 2010 with a skirt suit.



2000 © Getty At the turn of the millennium, the royal sported this burgundy hat with contrasting green feathers and roses made from sinamay.

