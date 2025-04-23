Princess Beatrice is an absolute vision as she joins Eugenie and mum Sarah for special outing

Princess Beatrice was as radiant as ever on Wednesday, when she joined her mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie on a visit to a cancer ward supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT).

© Alamy Stock Photo Beatrice joined her family at the cancer ward

For her outing, she showcased her signature sophisticated style in a gorgeous floor-length navy dress. The stylish royal allowed her auburn hair to flow down her shoulders as she spent time with young cancer patients and medical staff.



She rounded off her outfit with a pair of black shoes and chose not to wear much jewellery for the poignant visit. The mother-of-two chose only to accessorise with a simple earring.

© Alamy Stock Photo Beatrice chose to keep her outfit simple for the outing

The family's visit comes soon after Sarah wrote an article in support of the TCT's campaign to include teenagers in the National Cancer Plan for England, which would provide support for them in receiving faster diagnoses, better access to clinical trials and better mental health support.

Princess Beatrice's Easter Sunday outfit

The daughter of Prince Andrew looked radiant on Sunday, when she joined other members of the British royal family at the traditional Easter church service that took place in St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Beatrice recycled one of her best dresses – a silhouette-skimming bottle green dress from Beulah London, a brand loved by many royals. To accessorise, she wore satin block heels from Emilia Wickstead and brought out a black Chanel handbag with a chain handle.

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Beatrice looked incredible at the Easter Sunday service

With a beautiful button-down bodice, belted waist and a full-length skirt, the 'Ahana Chambre' crepe mini dress is a garment ripe for rewearing.

The cousin of Prince Harry has worn the dress out on many occasions before, including when she was spotted at Oswald's in Mayfair.

Princess Beatrice in Bahrain

The 36-year-old royal looked fabulous at the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this month, as she brought out an incredible ensemble with a bit of a fashion-forward flair.

Joined by her sister and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she wore the gorgeously tailored Sezane 'Silvana' dress with a striking ecru and green graphic print.

© Formula 1 via Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

Its flowing, draping silhouette and belted waist highlighted her figure, making for a sophisticated look with a relaxed fit.

Princess Beatrice accessorised with a calfskin bag by Divlos Official, a pair of metallic flats from Zara and a pair of Elliot sunglasses from Ray-Ban in a polished yellow and blue colourway.