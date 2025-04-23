Duchess Sophie could be mistaken for Princess Diana in iconic 90s outfit

Duchess Sophie's sartorial portfolio is a masterclass in royal dressing and we have proof that it's never been any different.

Cast your minds back to 1995, the Duchess of Edinburgh - then Sophie Rhys-Jones - was yet to marry the love of her life Prince Edward and she was working in PR.

1/ 5 © WireImage The outfit in question? A striking red military jacket which she paired with black straight-leg trousers and seriously chic heeled loafers in black adorned with a gold buckle. The vibrant ensemble in combination with Sophie's cropped honey-blonde locks left us doing a double take as she looked so much like Princess Diana.

2/ 5 © WireImage Completing her look, Sophie added a Burberry cross-body bag and an elegant silver wristwatch. The December evening in the late 90s also saw Sophie carrying a stripey holdall bag whilst on the streets of London. At the time, Sophie was living in the affluent postcode of SW3 at Coleherne Court in Chelsea, prior to moving into Bagshot Park when she tied the knot with her royal beau.

3/ 5 © WireImage Coincidentally, Princess Diana too lived at Coleherne Court, in Flat 60, from 1979 to 1981. The property was left to Diana by her great-grandmother, the American heiress Frances Ellen Work, her deposit on the property amounting too Her deposit on the flat came from the £50,000 (equivalent to £317,032.72 in 2024). Despite being just four years apart in age, and both falling in love with royal princes, Sophie and Diana's differing career timelines meant they were never actually neighbours at the SW3 property.

4/ 5 © Getty Sophie's timeless wardrobe This wasn't the first time one of Sophie's looks fashion statements had us thinking of the former Princess Wales. This time the piece was a fabulous pink and white Suzzane London chequered suit dress, and it was worn by the Duchess last February when she stepped out at the historic annual Trooping of the Colour. Sophie paired the glamorous ensemble with a matching pink saucer-style hat and it couldn't be more reminiscent of a wonderful ensemble worn by Diana.

5/ 5 © Getty During a visit to St Albans Cathedral in Hertfordshire on 26 September 1989, Prince Harry and William's mother was photographed meeting well-wishers and chatting with Bishop John Taylor in a near-identical pink gingham look to Duchess Sophie's. Diana switched it up with the styling and opted for a matching gingham hat and white pointed-toe heels. Adding an 80s je ne sais quoi, Diana accessorised her look with a pair of oversized pearl studs.

