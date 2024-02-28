Duchess Sophie's pop of pink dress is almost identical to Princess Diana's

Duchess Sophie is utterly effortless when it comes to dressing to impress for an important public engagement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has reliably pulled the best pieces from her wardrobe for the historic annual Trooping of the Colour event, especially that unforgettable 2022 look that may feel familiar to long-term followers of royal fashion.

© Getty Sophie debuted the dress during Trooping the Colour in 2022

The royal, 59, was spotted on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2022 for the Trooping The Colour flypast to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Sophie stunned in a bespoke Suzannah London suit dress.

© Getty Sophie styled the Suzannah London dress with a white bag

The garment featured an eye-catching soft pink and white gingham print that had all the structure of a blazer - boxy shoulders, sharp lapels, and double-breasted buttons down the front.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh re-wore the look during the garden party at Buckingham Palace

The dress was fitted to Sophie's frame to the waist where it flowed out into an A-line midi skirt. It also featured white piping around the neckline and on the hip-level mock pockets.

The Duchess styled the lovely dress with a striking Jane Taylor hat which was cream and soft pink in hue with a netted saucer shape and with sinamay fabric styled into bows.

© Getty Sophie added a gorgeous fascinator

Duchess Sophie was so fond of the dress with the classic silhouette that she re-wore it last May during the garden party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Sophie looked glowing in soft pink

On this occasion, Prince Edward's wife styled the Suzannah London masterpiece with the same Jane Taylor hat but was seen carrying a square white bag with gold hardware, as well as a pair of nude patent stilettos and a beautiful pendant necklace that mixed silver and rose gold. Her sandy blonde locks were styled in an elegant low chignon, revealing a pair of drop pearl earrings.

Sophie's pink fabulous gingham look that we have seen her sport on more than one occasion had us thinking of a certain check look from the late Princess of Wales.

© Getty Princess of Wales wore the similar checked coatdress during a visit to St Albans Cathedral in 1989

Princess Diana was spotted during a visit to St Albans Cathedral in Hertfordshire on 26 September 1989. Prince William's mother was photographed meeting well-wishers and chatting with Bishop John Taylor in a near-identical pink gingham look to Duchess Sophie's.

© Getty Diana wowed in the Catherine Walker tweed coat-dress and hat made by Philip Somerville

Prince Harry's mother looked glowing in a cinched check coatdress with similar boxy shoulders and sharp lapels. Whilst Sophie's dress had an A-line silhouette, Diana's had a straight-cut pencil skirt with pearl buttons.

© Getty Diana also opted for a netted hat

The Princess styled the dress with a pair of tasteful white heels and like Sophie, decided that an eye-catching hat was the perfect finishing touch. She opted for a wide-brimmed style in the same pink gingham pattern with white netting that came down over her face.

© Getty Diana re-wore the look in 1991

The late royal also added a pair of pearl earrings, much like Sophie. However, Diana's were typically 80s – an oversized pearl stud with gold accents.

Both royal ladies proved that a pop of pink look is completely timeless and that a structured silhouette with a helping of feminine charm will always prove a winner.